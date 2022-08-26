Global Microduct Cable market stood at USD992.15 million in 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.18% through 2027 to reach USD2130.57 million by 2027

New York, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microduct Cable Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916953/?utm_source=GNW





Microduct cables are small plastic pipes which sub-divide the inner space of the pipe into smaller compartments where microwires can be blown, sprayed, or pushed in.Usually, microduct cables are small, flexible or semi-flexible ducts that provide simple, constant and low-friction paths for optical cables with relatively low pulling tension limits.



They are in compliance with current designs and building configurations, including cable blowing devices, for both riser and full-grade applications. It also enables cables to be securely deployed via pull lines or cords with less than 50 lbs of force and cable blowing with a typical 100-200 feet per minute deployment rate.

Growing Construction and Electronics Industry

The Government of India issued the National Electronics Policy 2018, with the goal of achieving domestic electronics manufacturing by 2025.This is likely to increase the uptake of modern technologies like 5G, IoT, AI, and machine learning.



Therefore, a new generation of fiber optic cable and high-speed connection technologies is laying the groundwork for 5G networks and thus increased demand for microduct cables.Even though they all are wireless technology, it necessitates a greater number of fibre and copper connections to connect equipment within the radio access network domain and back to the routing and core network architecture.



Furthermore, the demand for construction is increasing due to huge economic growth in developing countries and low interest rates in a number of developed countries.Also, factors such as rising private sector investments in construction, technological development, and rising disposable income are anticipated to propel the growth of the microducts cable market during the forecast period.



Moreover, increased infrastructure and housing spending by governments across the globe is responsible for the huge installation of microduct cables.



Advancements in Cloud Computing and communication networks

Cloud computing helps enterprises use remote servers hosted on the internet to store, manage, and process critical data.The increasing volume of data generation in websites and mobile apps, the rising focus on delivering customer-centric applications for driving customer satisfaction, and the growing need to control and reduce capital expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are a few factors driving the growth of the emerging technologies.



Emerging technologies, such as big data, AI, and Machine Learning (ML), are gaining traction, leading to the growth of cloud computing globally.Major factors, such as data security, faster Disaster Recovery (DR), and meeting compliance requirements, are driving the growth of cloud computing services.



As a result of advancements in cloud computing and video subscription services, as well as support for 5G, communication traffic has increased rapidly in recent years. Meanwhile, due to physical constraints in the internal spaces of ducts, there is a growing demand for thin ultra-high-density (UHD) fiber-optic cables that contain optical fibers at a high density, is anticipated to propel the microduct market growth.



Increasing Number of Data Centers

Reflecting on the recent advancement of cloud computing and other big-data processing technologies, a growing number of large-scale data centers are currently being constructed.As in future an increase in data transmission capacity between these facilities is expected, the demand for high-count, high-density optical cables like microduct cables is growing.



Optical cables that connect these data centers are usually installed in cable ducts located outdoors, which requires technology that allows high-density installation of these cables in a limited conduit space.To meet this demand, we have developed a series of high-fiber-count, high-density optical cables that are flexible in all directions.



Therefore, such cables’ high data transmission capacity is why most data centers adopt fiber optic telecom cables. Hence, this trend will likely boost the market for telecom and microduct cables in data centers.



Expansion of Fiber Optic Network to Connect Data Centers

The increased deployment of data centers is expected to fuel the market expansion of fiber optic cable installation and thus the microduct cable market.Fiber optic cables are used for intra-data center and inter-data center communications.



For intra-data center connectivity, data is transmitted within data centers located in buildings or on campuses using optical interconnects.Inter-data center optical interconnects, on the other hand, operate at the metro or long-haul interconnect levels because they connect two or more data centers.



The optical link between two data centers can be thousands of kilometers long and must transmit data at high speeds.As a result, massive amounts of data bandwidth are required for these data centers to send massive amounts of data over long distances.



As a result, the global market for microduct cables is being driven by the growing demand for bandwidth and power in data centers.



Market Segmentation

Global Microduct Cable market can be segmented into Installation Environment, Type, Duct Type, Diameter, Material, Application, and Region.Based on Installation Environment, the market is segmented into Direct Buried, Duct/Direct Install, Aerial, Indoor.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Smoothwall, Corrugated, Ribbed.Based on Duct Type, the market is segmented into Thick-Walled Ducts, Tight Protected Ducts.



Based on Diameter, the market is segmented into Up to 5mm, 5-10mm, 10-15mm, above 15mm.Based on Material, the market is segmented into PVC, HDPE, Nylon, Others.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Electrification, Transmission Network Development, Telecoms, Automotive, Construction, Others.



Company Profiles

Corning Incorporated, Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A., Dura-Line Corporation, Hexatronic Group, Leoni AG, Fujikura Ltd., Emtelle UK Limited, Hyesung Cable & Communication Inc., Clearfield, Inc. are among the major market players in the Global Microduct Cable Market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year:2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Microduct Cable market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been listed below:

• Microduct Cable Market, By Installation Environment:

o Direct Buried

o Duct/Direct Install

o Aerial

o Indoor

• Microduct Cable Market, By Type:

o Smoothwall

o Ribbed

o Corrugated

• Microduct Cable Market, By Duct Type:

o Thick-Walled Ducts

o Tight Protected Ducts

• Microduct Cable Market, By Diameter:

o Up to 5mm

o 5-10mm

o 10-15mm

o Above 15mm

• Microduct Cable Market, By Material:

o HDPE

o Nylon

o PVC

o Others

• Microduct Cable Market, By Application:

o Electrification

o Telecoms

o Transmission Network Development

o Automotive

o Construction

o Others

• Global Microduct Cable Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Australia

o Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Microduct Cable Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

