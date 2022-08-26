New York, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dishwasher Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020669/?utm_source=GNW



The global dishwasher market was valued at USD21013.85 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.61% through 2027 on account of increasing population, economic development, and consumer purchasing power. A dishwasher is a mechanical device that cleans cutlery and dishware by spraying hot water over the dish to eliminate soiling. The rising cost of hiring manual cleaners is the critical element driving consumer preference for automatic dishwashers in home and business settings.

Dishwashers have been increasingly popular in developed economies such as North America and Europe, where the adoption of technologically advanced appliances is higher. Dishwashers are top-rated in developing Asia-Pacific countries because they effectively clean commercial and family kitchens.

A significant percentage of growth from the North American and European consumers is due to the growing relevance of kitchen revamping or renovation in response to changing lifestyles, customer preferences for smart accessories, and rising urbanization.The most recent advancement in this field is a modular kitchen with smart appliances.



Dishwashers with internet connectivity allow for remote control and cycle tracking via smartphones.For instance, LG Wi-Fi-equipped smart dishwashers include SmartThinQ technology, which sends mobile alerts when an operation is completed.



SmartThinQ technology is connected to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing one to check the status of cleaning. Dishwashers with smart technology provide exceptional cleaning results while saving time, energy, and water.

However, the market has certain restraints to its growth, such as everyday necessities of repair and maintenance. Moreover, the higher cost of dishwashing items is expected to hinder the growth among the lower-income population.

Increasing Preferences for Kitchen Appliances is Aiding the Market Growth

Smart kitchen equipment has grown in popularity over time.Key companies are now driving the demand for dishwashers with sustainable technology and innovative functions.



The acceptability of dishwashers is growing among the primary target audience, such as married couples, the working population, bachelors, and single families.Dishwasher sales are also likely to be boosted by the widespread availability of dishwashers with localized designs and water and energy-saving capabilities.



This factor is expected to drive the demand for the global dishwasher market during the forecast period.

Rising Innovation is Fueling the Market Growth

The rising environmental concerns and the inclination of people toward more environment-friendly products are some of the crucial factors influencing the manufacturers in the dishwasher market, which are focusing on machines that are sleek and help to consume less water. The companies are focusing more on the next-generation dishwashers that consume less energy, integrated with advanced features such as the half-load option, which allows customers to choose whether to load only the upper rack or the lower rack.

Market Segmentation

The global dishwasher market is segmented based on product type, end-use, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.On the basis of product type, the market is further fragmented into built-in dishwasher and free-standing dishwasher.



Based on end-use, the market is segmented into commercial dishwasher and residential dishwasher.Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into multi-branded stores, exclusive stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online & others.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. However, the United States market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.33% in the forecasted years.

Company Profiles

Robert Bosch GmbH, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, Arçelik AS, Midea Group Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Miele Group, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, etc. are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global dishwasher market.



