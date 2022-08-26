US SD-WAN Enterprise Survey Analysis Report 2022: Top Technology Trends for Businesses in the Next 24 Months

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US SD-WAN Enterprise Survey: Vertical Market Adoption Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this study, the publisher provides a detailed analysis of the 2021 US SD-WAN survey conducted among enterprises in the US vertical markets on their preferences for SD-WAN.

The survey respondents were the IT/network decision-makers from different verticals, including financial services, healthcare, retail, government, technology, and manufacturing.

The survey focused on evaluating benefits achieved from SD-WAN deployment, trends pertaining to replacement of existing networking equipment with SD-WAN CPE, benefits expected from the next SD-WAN deployment, and parameters for selecting SD-WAN solutions.



Enterprises across US vertical markets are aggressively deploying SD-WAN solutions considering the benefits they have achieved mainly during the COVID-19 pandemic, which enforced remote work culture across the world; they will deploy their second SD-WAN solution in the next two years.

The 2021 SD-WAN survey validates SD-WAN adoption trends across vertical markets and how IT decision-makers in US vertical markets value centralized policy administration and network management, embracing cloud-first strategy and improvement in application performance when deploying SD-WAN.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Methodology



2. Top Business Drivers for Digital Transformation and Top Technology Trends by Vertical

Top Business Drivers for Digital Transformation Initiatives by Vertical, 2021

Top Technology Trends for Businesses in the Next 24 Months by Vertical

3. US SD-WAN Deployment Trends by Vertical

SD-WAN Deployment Trends among US Verticals

Benefits Businesses Achieved from SD-WAN Deployment

Top Challenges Businesses Faced while Deploying SD-WAN

4. SD-WAN Drivers by Vertical

Benefits Businesses Expect from their SD-WAN Deployment

SD-WAN CPE is Replacing Traditional Routers in Enterprise WANs

5. SD-WAN Buying Preference by Vertical

Importance of Parameters while Selecting an SD-WAN Solution

Organizations Preference in Buying and Managing an SD-WAN Solution

Preferred Partner to Deploy Managed SD-WAN

6. Conclusion

List of Exhibits

