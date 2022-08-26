United States Smart Home Product Buying Study 2022: Consumer Purchase Behavior and Preferences that Provide Critical Intelligence for Smart Home Business Strategies

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Smart Home Products: Mapping the Buyer Journey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This flagship consumer study provides the latest data on smart home trends influencing consumer purchase behavior and preferences that provide critical intelligence for smart home business strategies.

Topics include smart product adoption and purchase intention across multiple product categories, segmentation profiles, purchase channels and installation preferences, voice and control platforms, buyer journey elements and user experience insights.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Smart Home Device Owners/User Segments

Primary Control Method of Smart Home Devices Units

Smart Home Product Purchase Channel

Professional Installation in Q4/2021

Information Sources When Shopping

Most Influential Source for Making Purchase Decision

Purchase Intent by Owner/User Segment

Smart Appliance Purchase Intention by Income Segment

Smart Home Adoption

Smart Home Device Ownership

Smart Home Device Owners/User Segments

Average Smart Home Devices Owned

Number of Smart Home Devices

Smart Safety & Security Device Ownership

Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Ownership

Smart Appliance Ownership

Overall Smart Speaker or Smart Display Ownership

Smart Home Devices Provided by Property Managers and Landlords

Familiarity vs. Value vs. Affordability

Smart Devices: Familiarity vs. Value vs. Affordability

Smart Devices: Familiarity

Smart Device: Perceived Value of Benefit

Smart Devices: Affordability

Smart Home Control Trends

Home Control App Usage

Primary Control Method of Smart Home Devices Units

Primary Control Method of Smart Safety & Security Device

Primary Control Method of Energy, Lighting, Water Device

Primary Control Method of Smart Appliance

Smart Home Platform Preferences

Platforms Used to Control Smart Home Devices

Most Used Smart Home Device Control Platform

Net Promoter Score: Smart Safety & Security Devices

Net Promoter Score: Energy, Lighting, Water Device

Net Promoter Score: Smart Appliance

Net Promoter Score: Smart Home Devices 2021

Recent Device Purchases

Smart Security & Safety Device Purchases

Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Purchases

Smart Appliance Purchases

Smart Home Device: Purchase Price

Average Price Paid: Select Smart Home Devices

Acquisition, Installation, and (Maybe?) Leaving It Behind

Smart Home Device Acquisition Method

Smart Home Device Acquisition Method - Focus on Purchases

Smart Home Device Acquisition Method - Purchases, Gifts, and Pre-installed

Smart Home Product Purchase Channel

Smart Home Product Purchase Channel by Device

Smart Home Device Purchase: Delivery Method

Smart Home Devices Purchase: First Time vs. Return Purchase

Smart Security & Safety Devices: Installation Methods in Q4

Smart Energy Devices: Installation Methods in Q4

Smart Home Product Disposal When Moved

Smart Appliance Disposal When Moved

Shoppers Doing Their Research

Awareness Channel of Smart Home Devices

Advertisement Location: Smart Video Doorbell

Advertisement Location: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Information Sources When Shopping

Most Influential Source for Making Purchase Decision

Reasons for Purchasing Smart Home Device

Reasons for Purchasing Smart Home Devices Immediately

Choosing by Brand, Ecosystem, and Control Preferences

Smart Home Product Purchase Considerations

Brand Purchased: Smart Door Lock

Brand Considered: Smart Door Lock

Brand Purchased: Smart Garage Door Opener

Brand Considered: Smart Garage Door Opener

Brand Purchased: Video Doorbell

Brand Considered: Video Doorbell

Brand Purchased: Networked Camera

Brand Considered: Networked Camera

Brand Purchased: Smart Smoke/CO Detector

Brand Considered: Smart Smoke/CO Detector

Brand Purchased: Smart Light Bulb

Brand Considered: Smart Light Bulb

Brand Purchased: Smart Plug/Power Strip

Brand Considered: Smart Plug/Power Strip

Brand Purchased: Smart Thermostat

Brand Considered: Smart Thermostat

Brand Purchased: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Brand Considered: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Most Recent Purchase and Ecosystem Integration Considerations

Purchase Intention

Smart Home Device Owners/User Segments

Purchase Intent by Owner/User Segment

Most Recent Purchase and Ecosystem Integration Considerations

Future Purchase and Ecosystem Integration Considerations

Purchase Intention: Smart Safety & Security Devices

Purchase Intention: Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device

Purchase Intention: Smart Appliance

Smart Appliance Purchase Intention

Smart Appliance Purchase Intention by Income

Smart Home Device Purchase Intention by Adoption Segment

Smart Home Device Purchase Intention by Future Plans and Recent Events

Smart Home Device Purchase Intention by Home Ownership

Smart Home Product Purchase Intention: Active Shoppers

Smart Appliance Purchase Intention: Active Shoppers

Appendix

