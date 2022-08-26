Veterinary Pain Management Drugs Market Size by Share, Growth and Forecast 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Veterinary Pain Management Drugs Market.

The global Veterinary Pain Management Drugs Market is expected to reach USD 1.87 Billion by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

An essential component of veterinary therapy is pain management. Animals experience pain, often chronic suffering, but they are unable to communicate it. Pain in animals may be related to cancer, arthritis, and surgical pain. In animals, the prevalence of chronic discomfort is frequently referred to as "ageing" or "slowing down. “Both farm and companion animals' productivity and temperament may be affected by this. There are several methods available to treat the many causes of chronic pain in animals, including painkillers, physical therapy, acupuncture, laser therapy, and therapeutic massage, to name a few.

Research on lowering chronic pain in animals is still underway. The inability to walk on slick surfaces, the need to use the stairs frequently, selective behaviour, and attempts to stand on the front legs are a few indications that a pet is in discomfort. Other symptoms include anorexia, hostility, decreased activity, and tail-flicking.

Get Access to sample Report Pages

https://pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/veterinary-pain-management-drugs-market-global-growth-trends-and-forecast-2022-2029-by-types-companion-livestock-by-application-osteoarthritis-and-joint-pain-postoperative-pain-cancer-by-regions/inquiry

The market was dominated by North America, then by Europe. A large pet population, rising veterinary healthcare costs, a large number of hospitals and clinics, a growing pool of veterinarians, a high prevalence of diseases that cause pain, and an increase in research and funding activities in the field of veterinary pain management are all reasons why the US is predicted to hold the largest share of the global market in North America.

Recent Developments:

July 1, 2014 Bayer HealthCare LLC Animal Health is pleased to announce the launch of quellin™ (carprofen) soft chewable tablets to help alleviate the pain associated with canine osteoarthritis, one of the most common causes of chronic pain in dogs—affecting 20 percent of dogs older than one year of age

August 3, 2020 Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of the worldwide rights to VECOXAN® (diclazuril), an oral suspension for the prevention of coccidiosis in calves and lambs, from Elanco Animal Health.





Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 1.87 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Types, Application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Brazil Key companies profiled Assisi Animal Health, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG), Ceva Sante Animale, Chanelle Pharma, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Eli Lilly, Company, Idexx, aboratories Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Norbrook, Vetoquinol S.A., Zoetis Incand Other.



Veterinary Pain Management Drugs Market Players

The major players operating in the global augmented reality industry include Assisi Animal Health, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG), Ceva Sante Animale, Chanelle Pharma, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Eli Lilly, Company, Idexx, aboratories Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Norbrook, Vetoquinol S.A., Zoetis Incand Other.

Veterinary Pain Management Drugs Market: - Drivers and Restraints

Animals are becoming more humanised as a result of rising urbanisation and the expansion of solitary family groups. Global pet adoption has grown, which has increased the demand for medications, preventive care, and facilities to care for companion animals. Additionally, the global trend of overfeeding pets has led to an increase in pet obesity. Pets' poor health has been causing them to age more quickly and be more prone to diseases that cause pain, which has increased demand for pain medications. In developing nations, there has been a noticeable movement toward sustaining animal welfare and health, and compounded medications are becoming more and more popular as a result of the demand for services that are simple to acquire and veterinary medications that are reasonably priced. This aids in the improvement of better tailored medications, which typically have higher efficacy.

Browse Complete Premium Report:

https://pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/veterinary-pain-management-drugs-market-global-growth-trends-and-forecast-2022-2029-by-types-companion-livestock-by-application-osteoarthritis-and-joint-pain-postoperative-pain-cancer-by-region

Key Market Segments: Veterinary Pain Management Drugs Market

Global Veterinary Pain Management Drugs Market: By Types

Companion

Livestock





Global Veterinary Pain Management Drugs Market: By Applications

Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain

Postoperative Pain

Cancer

Others





Browse More Information Technology & Telecommunication Market Reports by Pharma Research Consulting

Veterinary X-ray System Market

In the practise of veterinary radiography, electromagnetic radiation, usually referred to as X-rays, is used as a component of a medical operation. A detector picks up the X-rays that the animal's body generates, which are then captured on film or displayed digitally on a screen. Veterinarians can assist in photographing the bones and internal organs with this technique.

https://pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/veterinary-x-ray-system-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2022-to-2029-by-types-by-regions-and-by-key-players-fujifilm-sedecal-idexx

Veterinary Anti-infectives Market

The incidence of numerous animal health problems has increased noticeably, which has led to a sharp rise in the demand for veterinary anti-infectives in many regions of the world. The past few years have seen a significant increase in public knowledge of the different health problems that affect livestock and pets. This circumstance is causing the use of veterinary anti-infectives to significantly increase.