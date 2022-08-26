New York, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hair Towel Wrap Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316361/?utm_source=GNW

Hair health-conscious consumers are increasingly demanding hair towel wraps as it minimizes the damage to the hair and reduces hair breakage while drying.



Based on the distribution channel, the hair towel wrap market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.The online retail segment is expected to be the second-fastest growing segment during the forecast period.



Online retail is one of the most preferred distribution channels by the consumers due to its shopping and product delivery convenience.Online retail stores offer various hair towel wraps with discounts, and consumers can conveniently buy desirable products remotely.



Additionally, home delivery service attracts a large group of customers to shop through e-commerce platforms. Moreover, these websites offer descriptive product information and user reviews, which help buyers compare products and make informed decisions.



Based on geography, The hair towel wrap market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South & Central America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).In 2021, North America dominated the global hair towel wrap market.



The growing concern about hair health among consumers in countries such as the US and Canada is driving the demand for hair towel wrap across the region. Further, the presence of major manufacturers of hair towel wrap in North America is providing growth opportunities for the hair towel wrap market.





Several industries, such as consumer goods, faced unprecedented challenges upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.The shortage of raw materials and laborers, shutdown of factories, and other operational difficulties induced by safety protocols adversely affected the hair towel wrap market.



However, vaccination drives have led to a rise in business activities worldwide.The economies are reviving their operations.



Thus, the demand for hair towel wraps is expected to rise globally in the coming years.Key manufacturers have resumed operations, thereby restoring their hair towel wrap production capacities.



The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closure of distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets and retail outlets, which hampered the hair towel wrap market growth. Moreover, with the temporary closure of many hair salons, the at-home hair towel wrap business grew during the pandemic.



Kitsch LLC; Aquis Hair Sciences Inc.; The Natural Sea Sponge Company Ltd.; Supernova Pte., Ltd.; Silke London; Bouclème Ltd.; Turbie Twist LP; The Perfect Hair Care Holding Corporation; Evolatree; Curly Girl; The Bath Accessories Company; and VOLO Beauty are among the leading players in the hair towel wrap market. These companies are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and product launches to expand their geographic presence and consumer bases.



The overall hair towel wrap market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants of this process include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the hair towel wrap market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316361/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________