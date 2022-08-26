English Danish





The BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 25 million in Tier 2 capital

Referring to company announcement no. 12/2022 dated 22 August 2022, it is announced that as part of the ongoing process to optimize the capital structure, The BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 25 million in Tier 2 capital.

The Tier 2 capital has a maturity of ten years with a possibility to call after five years and any time thereafter subject to approval by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). The bonds have a fixed coupon rate of 6.197 % in the first five years, and thereafter a floating rate. The capital is issued with ISIN no. DK0030509989.

Nykredit Bank A/S is the sole lead manager of the issue.

