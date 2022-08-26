United States Light and Medium Duty Trucking Autonomous Technology Market Report 2022 Featuring Top Players - Boxbot, Cruise, Gatik AI, Nuro, Robomart, Udelv, Waymo Via

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Light and Medium Duty Trucking Autonomous Technology Market, 2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Autonomous trucks are the next logical step to overcome logistics bottlenecks and to keep pace with the rapidly changing freight carriage ecosystem. Unlike human drivers that must limit their operating hours to remain safe, autonomous systems can operate trucks consistently 24x7, effectively increasing commodity flow in the freight value system.

The pivot toward autonomous trucking is fostered largely by increasing consumer commodity consumption, technological advances, safety considerations, and continual effort to improve business efficiency; the pivot will progress as regulations emerge to establish legal and operational direction. Level 4 and above autonomous trucks will influence new business models such as Truck-as-a-Service and usage-based and on-demand services in the freight transportation industry.

Global logistics and retail giants have strategized to improve their freight-handling efficiency, decrease delivery time, and reduce their overall carbon footprint. With trends such as same-day delivery; free-of-cost delivery; and automated store management, distribution, and dispatch, companies are piloting several disruptive technologies that are differentiated from traditional goods management methodologies.

Several leading OEMs have taken initiatives to develop and test their automotive autonomous technologies, while some have invested in emerging technology start-ups. Competition is rising exponentially, with start-ups and retrofit solution providers participating alongside traditional original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Retailing giants are exploring advanced technologies to increase efficiency within their supply chain. Collaboration with these emerging companies toward technological and deployment progress creates opportunities to tap into emerging businesses and to maintain a lead during the transition.

