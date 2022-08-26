Benefitfocus Agrees to Repurchase Certain of Its Outstanding Convertible Senior Notes

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) (“Benefitfocus” or the “Company”), an industry-leading cloud-based benefits administration technology company that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announced that it has agreed to repurchase certain of its 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”). The Company has agreed to repurchase approximately $114 million in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 2023 Notes for approximately $111 million in cash representing a discount to par. Funds for the repurchase will be derived from borrowings under the Company’s New Senior Secured Credit Facility. The repurchase is expected to close on August 31, 2022.



About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping our customers, and the people they serve, get the most out of their health care and benefit programs. Through exceptional service and innovative SaaS solutions, we aim to be the safest set of hands for our customers helping to simplify the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits.



Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: risks regarding whether we can complete the repurchases of the 2023 Notes and regarding the impact of the repurchases on the trading price of our common stock; our need to increase sales and achieve consistent GAAP profitability, particularly in light of our outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; our ability to maintain our culture and recruit, integrate and retain qualified personnel, including on our board of directors; our ability to compete effectively and implement our growth strategy; our reliance on channel relationships; market developments and opportunities; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; management of growth; volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of rising inflation, the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

843-981-8898

pr@benefitfocus.com

Investor Relations:

Doug Kuckelman

843-790-7460

ir@benefitfocus.com

