|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKB 42 0217
|Settlement Date
|08/31/2022
|08/31/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|550
|1,650
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|94.300
|/
|6.290
|89.900
|/
|5.340
|Total Number of Bids Received
|4
|11
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|800
|2,950
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|2
|6
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|2
|6
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|94.300
|/
|6.290
|89.900
|/
|5.340
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|94.321
|/
|6.280
|90.150
|/
|5.320
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|94.300
|/
|6.290
|89.900
|/
|5.340
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|94.302
|/
|6.290
|90.002
|/
|5.340
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.321
|/
|6.280
|90.150
|/
|5.320
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.250
|/
|6.330
|89.410
|/
|5.390
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|94.288
|/
|6.300
|89.823
|/
|5.350
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.45
|1.79
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 42 0217
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND