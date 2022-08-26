Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 42 0217

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 08/31/202208/31/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5501,650
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 94.300/6.29089.900/5.340
Total Number of Bids Received 411
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8002,950
Total Number of Successful Bids 26
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 26
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 94.300/6.29089.900/5.340
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 94.321/6.28090.150/5.320
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 94.300/6.29089.900/5.340
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 94.302/6.29090.002/5.340
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 94.321/6.28090.150/5.320
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 94.250/6.33089.410/5.390
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 94.288/6.30089.823/5.350
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.451.79