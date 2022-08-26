Singapore Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 11.7% to Reach $1183.5 Million in 2022 - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gift card industry in Singapore is expected to grow by 11.7% on annual basis to reach US$1183.5 million in 2022. Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Singapore remains strong. The gift card industry in Singapore is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022.

The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.5% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$1059.9 million in 2021 to reach US$1700.1 million by 2026.



Increase in corporate incentives boosting sales of virtual gift cards in Singapore

In times of the global pandemic, businesses across industry verticals in Singapore are looking for ways to improve their employee engagement programs. This has led to increased spending on corporate incentives such as gift cards and meal coupons over the last four to eight quarters. The trend also supported the virtual gift cards market's growth in Singapore.

According to Q3 2021 data from Deliveroo for Work (DfW), the corporate arm of Deliveroo, DfW has experienced an increase of 400% month-on-month in the sales of virtual gift cards, which allows firms to provide one-time-off incentives. According to the company, businesses from the tech and fintech sectors have purchased the most virtual gift cards for their employees in Singapore in Q3 2021. For individual meal allowances, DfW has experienced an increase of 135% compared to Q3 2020.

The announcement and extension of the Stabilization Phase in Singapore have further set the tone for the growth of the corporate gift card segment. Consequently, virtual gift cards are projected to stay in demand for corporate firms in the next three to four quarters.

Gift card providers are focusing on launching digital platforms and merchant acquisition to gain market share in Singapore

With more and more consumers are adopting digital channels in the country, the majority of the gift card players are launching a fully digital platform to gain market share in Singapore.

Several players, including Giftano and Mooments, have launched an online digital gifting platform, which allows both individuals as well as corporates in the country to buy gift cards seamlessly. Notably, this is helping gift card providers to reach more consumers efficiently, thereby increasing their market share.

Some of the other strategies that are being pursued by gift card providers to increase their market share are having an extensive merchant network and market expansion. For instance, both Giftano and Mooments offer gift cards for well-known brands such as Lazada, Grab, and Zalora, among several others.

Projected growth in e-commerce is expected to drive the adoption of gift cards in Singapore

Despite being a small island nation, the e-commerce market in Singapore is one of the largest in Southeast Asia. The growth in the e-commerce sector has been accelerated ever since the start of the global pandemic.



Notably, e-commerce sales are projected to hit US$8.2 billion in 2021. This growth in the Singaporean e-commerce industry, along with the rising number of online shoppers, is driving the adoption of gift cards in the country.



Scope

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

NTUC FairPrice Co-operative Pte Ltd

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd

Shen Siong Supermarket Pte Ltd

Takashimaya Co Ltd

Mustafa Holdings Pte Ltd

Courts Asia Ltd

Al Futtaim Group LLC

Yamada Denki Co Ltd

Total Spend on Gifts in Singapore

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Singapore

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Singapore

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Singapore

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Singapore

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days

2. Milestone Celebration

3. Self-Use

4. Other

2. Milestone Celebration 3. Self-Use 4. Other Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Singapore

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Singapore

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion1. Employee Incentive

2. Sales Incentive

3. Consumer Incentive

2. Sales Incentive 3. Consumer Incentive By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Singapore

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Singapore

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Singapore

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

