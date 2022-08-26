The smart animal trap market is expected to grow from US$ 334.36 million in 2022 to US$ 507.56 million by 2028

New York, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Animal Trap Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Hardware, Application, and Component" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316363/?utm_source=GNW





This constraint on manual operations has drawn traction toward using the Internet of Things (IoT) to reduce human interference in animal trapping.Many IT firms and start-ups focused on the IoT are developing remote monitoring systems for wildlife damage countermeasure for wildlife trapping and wildlife surveillance.



Sensors in these systems can recognize the capture of dangerous animals, followed by alerting remote administrators via GPS and Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) communication.



The state of all the traps in a particular region can be plotted and shown on a map, and registered e-mail addresses can be notified of the trapping status.The technique is more effective since the technology enables hunters to travel straight to the sites of the capture of dangerous animals.



The location and time of the capture can be traced by analyzing cloud data gathered with wildlife trap monitoring devices. To combat blind zones caused by poor connectivity and trouble accessing commercial power sources, wireless relays and renewable energy-powered systems are being tested (e.g., solar power-based trap systems). Thus, the expansion of IoT and the development of power sources will likely introduce new trends in the smart animal trap market during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact on Smart Animal Trap Market Size



The MEA is segmented into South Africa, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.The COVID-19 pandemic posed major challenges for all sectors in 2020 and mid-2021.



Most people stayed indoors due to the outbreak, which boosted the adoption of work-from-home practices.The smart animal trap market growth experienced a hit at the beginning of the pandemic due to the disrupted supply chain and declining growth of semiconductor components, consumer electronics, and IT & telecommunication industries.



Some developing economies in the region cannot afford the smart animal trap systems due to major losses incurred by the governments and businesses in these countries.



In June 2021, a visitor was killed by a wild hippo while on his way home in Mairo-inya village, Kenya.Due to supply chain constraints that increased the overhead costs of the smart animal trap system deployment, the relevant country’s government could not fund the deployment of a smart animal trap system, which would have prevented this catastrophe.



Such factors and similar incidents in other countries have propelled the growth of smart animal trap market in the region. Hence, the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the MEA smart animal trap market was moderate.



In the smart animal trap market study, Asia Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.About 11% of all animal species are found in China, so improving China’s wildlife conservation is crucial for maintaining biodiversity worldwide.



Despite some success and conservation initiatives, human activity poses a threat to 21.4% of China’s vertebrate species, and hence the demand for monitoring devices is increasing across the country. Furthermore, wildlife in China is severely threatened by the expanding wildlife trade, which also puts people at risk of contracting infectious zoonotic diseases. Several issues have plagued China’s efforts to conserve wildlife, two of which are impractical. As a result, proper surveillance of animals has become a need of the nation, thereby boosting the market.



Further, the wildlife community in India enjoys widespread support.There are 981 protected places as of 2020–2021, including 106 National Parks, 566 Wildlife Sanctuaries, 97 Conservation Reserves, and 214 Community Reserves.



In addition, there are 18 Biosphere Reserves, 32 Elephant Reserves, and 51 Tiger Reserves.These national parks are outfitted with specific IoT-connected devices for the frequent tracking and migration of animals across the parks.



Parks invest in smart devices to maintain a proper ecosystem for the endangered species. Furthermore, the number of livestock in India also provides a sizable customer base.



The Australian government’s attention toward the wildlife environment is significantly boosting the smart animal traps market across the country.As Wildlife protection is handled by several privately run organizations in the nation, the consumption of smart devices across the country is high.



For instance, Australian Wildlife Conservancy, the country’s largest private landowner, manages more than 12.9 million hectares of land and species. The country holds strong biodiversity and is home to several rare species at the edge of the extension. Therefore, during the projection period, the smart animal trap market will advance greatly due to the high level of awareness and the vibrant wildlife community.



Companies profiled in the smart animal trap market study are Alert House ApS, CatchAlive ApS, Encounter Solutions Ltd., Econode Ltd., Wildlife Dominion Management LLC. (HogEye), PestSense Pty Ltd Animal Trap Solutions, Skyhawk, TrapSmart tm LLP., uWatch Ltd., Fallenmelder TRAPMASTER, TFK Handels GmbH, WildMelder, Triotos, and BOARMASTER. Smart animal trap market players are following both organic and inorganic growth strategies to sustain the competitive edge. For instance, in 2022, Skyhawk participated in Texas Pest Control Expo, held in Fort Worth Convention Center, Texas, from June 21, 2022, to June 23, 2022. Such initiatives by key players will contribute to the smart animal trap market growth during the forecast period.



The overall smart animal trap market analysis has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the smart animal trap market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the smart animal trap market size with respect to all market segments.Also, industry participants and commentators have conducted multiple primary interviews to validate the data and gain more analytical insights.



The participants typically involved in the smart animal trap market study include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the smart animal trap market.

