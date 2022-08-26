New York, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Workwear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Category, and End Use" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316346/?utm_source=GNW

Good workwear helps increase the productivity as workers feels safe and work efficiently.



Moreover, some industrial jobs demand certain clothing and equipment to offer safe and secure environment for workers for performing critical industrial tasks. Over the past few years, factors such as trending work attires and rising industrial safety concerns from radiation, heat, and chemicals depending on industry surged the demand for workwear.



Based on end use, the industrial workwear market is segmented into construction, oil & gas, chemicals, automotive, manufacturing, and others.The manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020.



However, the oil & gas segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The oil & gas industry workers often face the risk of fire and explosion due to the ignition of flammable vapors or gases.Hence, companies demand flame-resistant and insulated industrial workwear to protect workers from fire and explosion-related injuries.



Moreover, industrial workwear manufacturers are continuously adopting new business expansion strategies such as mergers, acquisition, and collaboration to meet the workers’ demand globally.On February 8, 2022, Tyndale USA expanded its services in Canada to cater to the demand for fire-resistance top wear and bottom wear from Canada-based oil & gas companies.



Such strategic adoption by players is driving the demand for industrial workwear in the oil & gas industry.



Based on region, the industrial workwear market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.In 2020, North America held the largest market share.



However, Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing cases of occupational injuries and rising number of surgeries and occupational deaths propel the demand for safety apparel and increase expenditure on work safety by end-use industries, including oil & gas, food processors, manufacturing, automotive, mining, and agriculture, in North America.



In addition, stringent government regulations in the region regarding the safety of working professionals in factories and on-site workers, coupled with penalties for non-compliance with the standards, augmented the adoption of industrial workwear.The rise in demand for industrial workwear, mainly from oil & gas, chemical, construction, mining, and other industries, is fueling the market growth in the region.



Workers across these industries are exposed to various risks owing to the nature of the job or task. Therefore, these industries require functional and high-performance protective workwear, which can endure extremities at the workplace.



Carhartt, Inc.; ALSICO; A.LAFONT SAS; Honeywell International Inc.; Hultafors Group; Lakeland Inc; Aramark; Ansell Ltd.; VF Corporation; and Mustang Workwear are among the key players operating in the industrial workwear market. These companies are focusing on new product launches and geographical expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide.



The overall industrial workwear market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the industrial workwear market.

