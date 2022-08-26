New York, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316348/?utm_source=GNW

Companies such as Pro AgroTech focus on creating automated insect pest monitoring technologies.The company aimed to create an automatic insect counting device to overcome challenges faced in conventional pheromone traps.



The conventional traps are used for monitoring insect pests, majorly Lepidopteran pests such as Diamond Back Moth and Oriental Leaf Worm.Replacing old pest trap systems is leading the path of adopting a newer smart pest control management system.



An adoption of AI-based products for species identification and insect recognition is predicted to create profitable growth opportunities for the market.The adoption of automated insect pest monitoring systems for monitoring insect pests in residential, commercial, industrial, and agriculture areas, as well as orchards and forestry, is increasing at an impressive rate.



Companies inclination towards development will fuel the smart pest monitoring management system market globally.



Moreover, the need for timely pest control is vital to evade feeding damages on fields. The mentioned aspect of the need for pests creates demand for following rules established by Integrated Pest Management (IPM). IPM holds a major position in sustainable agriculture, as it assists in:

• Increase in food availability and farm productivity, whereas loss caused due to pre, and post-harvest crop reduction.

• High-income levels due to decreased production costs associated with lower pesticide use.

• The proportion of pesticide residues in feed, food, and fiber as well as the environment is lowered.



Monitoring pest insects is a primary action followed per the guidelines described by IPM guidelines, as it helps in understanding the actual situation of a field before taking any action. Moreover, in April 2022, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation invested US$ 3.75 million to fund 10 research projects exploring IPM tools to address the needs of agricultural, non-agricultural, and urban pest management needs. The 2021-2022 Department of Pesticide Regulation Grants Programs depicts a 617% increase from last year’s investment to boost safer and more sustainable pest management methods. Growing usage of IPM would directly contribute towards the growth of smart pest monitoring management system market.



In 2021, Europe held the second position with a substantial smart pest monitoring management system market share, and it is anticipated to grow with a steady growth rate from 2022 to 2028.The region is estimated to offer several growth opportunities to market players during the forecast period.



Germany and France are the target territories for smart pest monitoring management system market in Europe.A rise in demand for consumer-based goods and warehouses is estimated to drive the smart pest monitoring management system market in the region during the forecast period.



The three important industries in the region are automotive, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.In the food and beverage trade, the country has a large trade surplus.



Further, the EU food law is highly harmonized and greatly benefits from the EU Single Market’s opportunities. Thus, the growing food & beverage, automotive, and pharmaceutical industry across the region is positively impacting the growth of the smart pest monitoring management system market across the region, as the industries mentioned above are the major end-user of the smart pest monitoring system.



Residential construction in the region is expanding vigorously, owing to demographic trends, low mortgage rates, and increased household income.Likewise, the number of new construction projects and maintenance activities of the existing structures increased, including smart pest control.



Also, non-residential construction projects are rising, owing to the rise in consumer demand and comparatively high corporate profits.Countries such as Germany and the UK are experiencing high growth in their construction sector.



The booming construction sector in the UK and Germany will create lucrative growth opportunities for smart pest monitoring management system market.

The governments of Italy and Spain are taking initiatives to support the residential and commercial industry through investments, subsidies, and grants for the renovation and construction of public and private infrastructural projects. Such a broad focus on residential and commercial projects and their maintenance activities is likely to increase the adoption of smart pest monitoring management systems and thus fueling the Europe’s smart pest monitoring management system market share.

The market players in the region are concentrating on developing smart pest monitoring management systems to precisely handle the pest control issue. Some well-established smart pest monitoring management system manufacturers are Futura GmbH, Rentokil Initial plc, Ratdar, and Pelsis Group Ltd, among others.



COVID-19 Impact on Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market



Owing to business lockdowns, travel bans, and supply chain disruptions, Europe is witnessed an economic slowdown in 2020 and few months of 2021.The member states of Europe, such as Italy, Spain, and Germany, have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus among its citizens.



Further, owing to lockdown across the globe, there has been a halt in business operation.The smart pest monitoring management system market players present in the region have focused on the development of wireless platforms, which allow the farmers to strengthen their real-time decision making with respect to pest monitor, crop health monitoring, yield monitoring, field mapping, harvesting management, and irrigation scheduling.



The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on smart pest monitoring management system market was for shorter duration and is anticipated to offer profitable opportunities in medium to long term.



The pandemic is placing thousands of pest management businesses in Europe in the middle of yet another crisis.Because the manufacture and application of biological control agents requires a lot of effort and expertise, COVID has restricted everything in agriculture, including their accessibility.



The use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers in agriculture is being restricted as a result of the European Green Deal and its Farm to Fork approach.This could encourage the usage of organic pest control methods and smart pest monitoring systems to avoid the damage to corps in additional areas.



All these factors are expected to have a direct impact on smart pest monitoring management system market growth in European countries.



The smart pest monitoring management system market size is segmented into component, end-user, and geography.Based on component, the smart pest monitoring management system market analysis is categorized into hardware and software & services.



By end-user, the smart pest monitoring management system market analysis is segmented into commercial, residential, agriculture, and industrial. On the basis of geography, the smart pest monitoring management system market size is primarily segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.



Anticimex, Bell Labs, Bayer AG, Corteva, Ecolab, and Rentokil Initial PLC are some of the prominent smart pest monitoring management system market players. The market is highly fragmented, with several smart pest monitoring management system market players localized in a specific region to cater to the domestic demand.



The overall smart pest monitoring management system market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information about the smart pest monitoring management system.



The process also obtains an overview and market forecast of the smart pest monitoring management system market size with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the smart pest monitoring management system market growth.

