The barbeque grill market is expected to grow from US$ 6,345.75 million in 2022 to US$ 9,359.68 million by 2028

The specialty retail segment is expected to be the second-fastest growing segment during the forecast period.



Specialty stores for barbeque grills include exclusive and multi-brand outlets.These stores have an extensive range of a particular product or category of products, as they are dedicated to selling a particular product category.



They also provide a high-end shopping experience with unique features, such as high-level customer service, special discounts, and premium deals.Moreover, exclusive outlets of brands, such as Weber, have a wide variety of barbeque grills.



Various multi-brand outlets sell an extensive range of barbeque grills from prominent brands.



Based on geography, The barbeque grill market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South & Central America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).In 2021, North America dominated the global barbeque grill market.



The growing trend of outdoor cooking and increased uptake of electric cooking is propelling the barbeque grill market.Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the barbeque grill market.



The demand for barbeque grills in this region is growing substantially.It has emerged as a piece of accessible kitchen equipment, which people can easily carry when going for a picnic, park, or trekking and camping.



The presence of a higher younger population and changing lifestyles of people are the factors that are expected to increase the demand for barbeque grill in Mexico. During holidays such as New Year’s Eve, thanksgiving, etc. as people in Canada are very much interested in barbequing for their family and friends. These factors have propelled the demand for barbeque grill in Canada. Thus, these factors are driving the demand for barbeque grill across the region.





Several industries, such as consumer goods, faced unprecedented challenges upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.The shortage of raw materials and laborers, shutdown of factories, and other operational difficulties induced by safety protocols adversely affected the barbeque grill market.



However, vaccination drives have led to a rise in business activities worldwide, with economies reviving their operations. Thus, the demand for barbeque grills is expected to rise globally in the coming years.



Key manufacturers have resumed operations by restoring their barbeque grill production capacities. The pandemic forced the closure of distribution channels, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and retail outlets, hampered the barbeque grill market.



Broilmaster; Char-broil LLC; Dean Forge Ltd.; Fire Magic; Landmann; Shutter home and hearth; The Coleman Company, Inc.; Traeger Pellet Grills LLC; Transform SR Brands LLC; and Weber-Stephen Products LLC (HK) Ltd. are the leading players in the barbeque grill market. These companies are adopting strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions and product launches, expanding their geographic presence and consumer bases.



The overall size of the barbeque grill market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants of this process include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the barbeque grill market.

