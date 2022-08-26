C-Bond Systems’ Patriot Glass Solutions Division Receives $30,000 Purchase Order from San Antonio School for Security Film

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions division has received a purchase order in excess of $30,000 from a San Antonio high school for security film.



Patriot Glass Solutions’ security film product, C-Bond Secure, includes a liquid glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution used in conjunction with security film to deter forced entry. C-Bond Secure increases the strength of the underlying glass using the Company’s patented nanotechnology and, when used in conjunction with security window film, helps to prevent break-ins and other similar crimes.

“This is yet another example of a school in Texas taking the initiative to install our security film to bolster overall student and staff safety,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “As a Texas company, we have built a name for ourselves amongst schools in our state as a trusted provider of safety and security window film, and we are working with our Patriot Glass dealers in other parts of the country to help them do the same in their communities.”

Patriot Glass Solutions also offers C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and security film to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

To see Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products in action, watch our video here: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call Patriot Glass Solutions at 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.cbondnanoshield.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that we continue to receive increasing interest and purchase orders from Texas schools and school districts; the likelihood that we are working with our Patriot Glass dealers in other parts of the country to help them build a name for themselves amongst schools in their states as a trusted provider of safety and security window film; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 15, 2022, May 16, 2022, and November 15, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.