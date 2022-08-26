New York, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Natural Surfactants Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316338/?utm_source=GNW

Natural surfactants have various benefits over chemically synthesized surfactants.



They exhibit lower toxicity than chemically-derived surfactants.Natural surfactants are based on renewable substances and have a biologically degradable nature.



In addition, they are active at extreme temperatures, pH, and salinities.There is an increasing interest in using natural surfactants because of their properties.



Natural surfactants are used in different application ?elds, including detergents, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaning, agriculture chemicals, and oilfield chemicals. Other applications of natural surfactants include ceramics, pulp and paper, metal processing, etc. The factors such as increasing demand for detergents in household applications and the growing requirement for nontoxic and highly biodegradable products are mainly driving the natural surfactants market growth. There is an increasing popularity of bio-based crop protection chemicals, which is one of the major factors positively impacting the use of natural surfactants in crop protection. The increasing usage of natural surfactants in crop protection will provide lucrative opportunities for the natural surfactants market growth. However, the high cost of natural surfactant production can hamper the natural surfactants market growth during the forecast period.



Based on type, the global natural surfactants market is segmented into anionic, cationic, non ionic, and amphoteric.The anionic segment held the largest market share in 2021.



These anionic surfactants are characterized by a negatively charged hydrophilic polar group.The best cleaning power and a large amount of foam production make anionic surfactants the most commonly used surfactants.



Anionic surfactants are suitable for removing dirt, clay, and some oily stains.They are used in shampoos, shower gels, toothpaste, etc.



Glutamate, potassium cocoate, isethionate, and sodium coco sulfate are a few examples of natural anionic surfactants.



In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global natural surfactants market.Based on country, the Asia Pacific natural surfactant market is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.



Due to the various advantages of natural surfactants, such as low toxicity and biodegradable nature, their use in different application fields is increasing in the region.This is mainly driving the natural surfactant market growth.



In Asia Pacific, natural surfactants are highly used in detergents, cosmetics and personal care products, industrial cleaners, etc.The home care & personal care sector is one of the region’s major application sectors for natural surfactants.



There is a growing use of natural surfactants as environmentally friendly materials in several home care and personal care products. Moreover, China is a major hub for manufacturing activities globally. The growth of facilities such as hotels and hospitals in the country creates a huge demand for industrial cleaning products. This increases the demand for natural surfactants to be used in different industrial cleaning products. Further, innovative research on natural surfactants is also fueling the natural surfactants market growth in the region. The technological progress results in the desirable properties of natural surfactants to fulfill changing customer demand. This also helps in increasing preference for natural surfactants to usage in different product formulations.



A few players operating in the global natural surfactants market include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., KAO Corporation, Lankem Ltd., Solvay S.A., Arkema, Stepan Company, and Evonik Industries AG. Players operating in the natural surfactants market are focusing on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They are also focusing on strategies such as investments in research and development activities, new product launches, and expansion.



The overall global natural surfactants market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the natural surfactants market.

