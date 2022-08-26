Unaudited financial results of Nordic Fibreboard AS for the second quarter and 6 months of 2022

English Estonian

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Consolidated net sales for Q2 2022 were € 3.65 million (Q2 2021: € 2.58 million). The main business area is the production and wholesale of fibreboard, which recorded sales in Q2 2022 of € 3.64 million, an increase of 45% compared to Q2 2021. The remaining business area is real estate management of the property owned in Suur-Jõe street in Pärnu, who recorded sales of € 9 thousand in Q2 2022 (Q2 2021: 64 thousand).



The reason for the increase in sales revenue in Q2 2022 was the continuing strong demand for building materials in the construction sector and a higher production volume compared to the Q2 2021. Production was running at full capacity and delivery times to our key customers was on average 3 months, which has been the norm during the last 2 years. Real estate management lost its largest tenant end of last year, which thus resulted in less sales in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021.

The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard for Q2 2021 was € 624 thousand, the EBITDA margin was 17% (Q2 2021: EBITDA was € 502 thousand and the EBITDA margin was 19%). Compared to the Q2 2021 the Group`s gross margin decreased from 37% to 30% in the Q2 2022. The main reason for this reduction in profitability is due to the sharp increase in raw material costs, ie woodchips and energy, experienced during 2022.

In the Q2 2022, a total financial income of € 82 thousand was recorded, consisting of financial income of € 105 thousand from dividend from the shares of Trigon Property Development (TPD), € 12 thousand from profits from the revaluation of these shares, and financial costs of € 35 thousand. In the Q2 2021, the financial income of € 227 thousand consisted of profit from the revaluation of TPD shares of € 257 thousand, and financial costs of € 30 thousand.

Group`s consolidated net profit for Q2 2022 was € 580 thousand (Q2 2021: profit € 606 thousand).

DIVISIONAL REVIEW

Revenue by business segments

€ thousand Q2 2022 Q2 2021 6M 2022 6M 2021 Fibreboards production and sales 3,643 2,513 6,234 5,269 Real Estate Management 9 64 18 153 TOTAL 3,652 2,576 6,252 5,422

Profit by business segments

€ thousand Q2 2022 Q2 2021 6M 2022 6M 2021 EBITDA by business units: Fibreboards production and sales 635 497 914 993 Real Estate Management (3) (9) (12) (1) Group transactions (8) 14 (23) (6) TOTAL EBITDA 624 502 879 986 Depreciation (126) (123) (248) (256) TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT/ LOSS 498 379 631 730 Net financial income 82 227 100 427 NET PROFIT/ LOSS 580 606 731 1,157

NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD: FIBREBOARD PRODUCTION AND SALES

Fibreboard sales in Q2 2022 were € 3.64 million (2021: € 2.51 million). The order backlog remained strong throughout Q2 2022 reflecting the strong local markets, however we are keeping in close touch with existing customers in far away markets, which resulted in some sales to Asia and Middle East. During Q2 2022, we increased the prices of our products to compensate for the increase in raw materials prices and energy costs.

The biggest increase in sales growth in Q2 2022 came from strong sales and volume growth in our three largest markets, these being Finland, Denmark, and Estonia. Sales to Russia ended in May 2022 due to the sanctions imposed as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The operating profitability, ie EBITDA, of the fibreboard activities in Q2 2022 was € 635 thousand, an increase of 22% compared to the same period last year. Fibreboard division’s net profit for Q2 2022 was € 592 thousand (Q2 2021: net profit € 603 thousand).

FIBREBOARD SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTS

€ thousand € thousand Q2 2022 Q2 2021 6M 2022 6M 2021 European Union 3,444 2,094 5,702 4,253 Russia 158 381 427 814 Asia 28 22 70 124 Middle East 13 0 26 0 Africa 0 0 0 46 Other 0 16 9 32 TOTAL 3,643 2,513 6,234 5,269

PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT: REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT

Pärnu Riverside Development owns the property located at Suur-Jõe 48 in Pärnu. The property has some rental tenants and rental income from real estate management was € 9 thousand in Q2 2022, (Q2 2021: € 64 thousand). The reason for the decrease in sales revenue was caused by the loss of the largest tenant at the end of 2021.

The real estate management EBITDA for Q2 2022 were negative € 3 thousand and net loss € 3 thousand (Q2 2021: EBITDA negative € 9 thousand and net loss € 9 thousand).

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND CASH FLOW STATEMENT

As of 30.06.2022 the total assets of Nordic Fibreboard AS were € 9.1 million (30.06.2021: € 8.1 million). The liabilities of the company as of 30.06.2022 were € 4.5 million (30.06.2021: € 4.3 million), of which Group has payables amounting to € 0.8 million as at 30.06.2022 (30.06.2021: € 0.5 million) and borrowings of € 3.2 million as at 30.06.2022 (30.06.2021: also € 3.2 million).

Receivables and prepayments amounted to € 1.6 million as at 30.06.2022 (30.06.2021: € 1.0 million). Inventories were € 0.6 million as of 30.06.2022 (30.06.2021: € 0.5 million). Fixed assets were € 6.7 million as of 30.06.2022 (€ 6.6 million as of 30.06.2021).

During 6M 2022, the Group’s cash flows from operating activities totalled cash inflow of € 269 thousand (6M 2021: cash inflow € 110 thousand). Cash outflows due to investment activities was € 39 thousand during 6M 2022, consisting of investments into production assets of € 144 thousand and dividend received from TPD shares of € 105 thousand (6M 2021: cash outflow € 58 thousand). Cash outflows due to financing activities was € 74 thousand during 6M 2022, consisting of loans repaid of € 50 thousand and finance lease payments of € 24 (6M 2022: cash outflow € 40 thousand). Net cash effect during 6M 2022 showed cash inflows of € 156 thousand (6M 2021: cash inflows € 12 thousand).

OUTLOOK

NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD

Demand for fibreboards was strong during Q2 2022 and the outlook near term indicate that demand is still good despite the current market uncertainty driven by higher energy costs and an increased interest rate environment. Our relatively inexpensive fibreboards, with its green credentials, should provide a somewhat good hedge against any future softening of the building material markets. Nordic Fibreboard’s extensive customer reach on several continents is also a comforting factor when looking ahead.

The management is in process of securing financing for a new biomass boiler, the objective being to improve the boiler house`s energy and resource use , which would improve the efficiency of using wood fuel and reduce air emissions. The goal of Nordic Fibreboard`s is to improve the company`s current energy use so that it can operate more efficiently and environmentally friendly in the future.

PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT

We will continue to manage and develop the property on Suur-Jõe Street 48, Pärnu. A detail plan for the property is ongoing, with the intention of converting the property into a private residential property.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Income statement Q2 2022 Q2 2021 6M 2022 6M 2021 Revenue 3,652 2,576 6,252 5,422 EBITDA 624 502 879 986 EBITDA margin 17% 19% 14% 18% Operating profit 498 379 631 730 Operating margin 14% 15% 10% 13% Net profit 580 606 731 1 157 Net margin 16% 24% 12% 21% Statement of financial position 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 Total assets 9,100 8,063 8,140 7,650 Return on assets 8% 15% 14% 14% Equity 4,582 3,850 3,805 2,648 Return on equity 16% 31% 30% 41% Debt-to-equity ratio 50% 52% 53% 65% Share 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 Last Price* 1.66 1.95 1.74 0.45 Earnings per share 0.17 0.27 0.57 0.24 Price-earnings ratio 9.61 7.30 3.05 1.89 Book value of a share 1.02 0.86 0.85 0.59 Market to book ratio 1.63 2.28 2.06 0.76 Market capitalization, € thousand 7,468 8,773 7,828 2,025 Number of shares, piece 4,499,061 4,499,061 4,499,061 4,499,061

EBITDA = Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Revenue

Operating margin = Operating profit / Revenue

Net margin = Net profit / Revenue

Return on assets = Net profit / Total assets

Return on equity = Net profit / Equity

Debt-to-equity ratio = Liabilities / Total assets

Earnings per share = Trailing twelve months (TTM) net profit / Total shares

Price-earnings ratio = Last price / Earnings per share

Book value of a share = Equity / Total shares

Market to book ratio = Last price / Book value of a share

Market capitalization = Last price * Total number of shares

* http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousand 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 Cash and cash equivalents 213 57 38 26 Receivables and prepayments (Note 2) 1,632 902 977 794 Inventories (Note 3) 587 390 526 544 Total current assets 2,432 1,349 1,541 1,364 Investment property (Note 4) 1,152 1,152 1,136 1,134 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7) 708 644 933 451 Property, plant and equipment (Note 5) 4,805 4,915 4,527 4,695 Intangible assets (Note 6) 3 3 3 6 Total non-current assets 6,668 6,714 6,599 6,286 TOTAL ASSETS 9,100 8,063 8,140 7,650 Borrowings (Notes 8) 75 146 70 756 Payables and prepayments (Notes 9) 1,218 829 927 1,574 Short-term provisions (Note 10) 9 19 9 18 Total current liabilities 1,302 994 1,006 2,348 Long-term borrowings (Notes 8) 3,071 3,074 3,168 2,493 Long-term provisions (Note 10) 145 145 161 161 Total non-current liabilities 3,216 3,219 3,329 2,654 Total liabilities 4,518 4,213 4,335 5,002 Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 11) 450 450 450 450 Statutory reserve capital 45 0 0 0 Retained earnings (loss) 4,087 3,400 3,355 2,198 Total equity 4,582 3,850 3,805 2,648 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 9,100 8,063 8,140 7,650

*The notes to the financial statements presented on pages 14 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMREHENSIVE INCOME

€ thousand Q2 2022 Q2 2021 6M 2022 6M 2021 Revenue (Note 13) 3,652 2,576 6,252 5,422 Cost of goods sold (Note 14) 2,687 1,750 4,746 3,729 Gross profit 965 826 1,506 1,693 Distribution costs (Note 15) 356 298 641 640 Administrative expenses (Note 16) 104 142 226 314 Other operating income (Note 18) 0 1 0 3 Other operating expenses (Note 18) 7 8 8 12 Operating profit (loss) 498 379 631 730 Finance income (Note 19) 117 257 169 483 Finance costs (Note 19) 35 30 69 56 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 580 606 731 1,157 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 580 606 731 1,157 Basic earnings per share (Note 12) 0.13 0.13 0.16 0.26 Diluted earnings per share (Note 12) 0.13 0.13 0.16 0.26

*The notes to the financial statements presented on pages 14 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

TORFINN LOSVIK

Chairman of the board

Phone: +372 56 99 0988

torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com



Attachment