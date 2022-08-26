Unaudited financial results of Nordic Fibreboard AS for the second quarter and 6 months of 2022

| Source: Nordic Fibreboard AS Nordic Fibreboard AS

Pärnu, ESTONIA

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Consolidated net sales for Q2 2022 were € 3.65 million (Q2 2021: € 2.58 million). The main business area is the production and wholesale of fibreboard, which recorded sales in Q2 2022 of € 3.64 million, an increase of 45% compared to Q2 2021. The remaining business area is real estate management of the property owned in Suur-Jõe street in Pärnu, who recorded sales of € 9 thousand in Q2 2022 (Q2 2021: 64 thousand).

The reason for the increase in sales revenue in Q2 2022 was the continuing strong demand for building materials in the construction sector and a higher production volume compared to the Q2 2021. Production was running at full capacity and delivery times to our key customers was on average 3 months, which has been the norm during the last 2 years. Real estate management lost its largest tenant end of last year, which thus resulted in less sales in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021.

The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard for Q2 2021 was € 624 thousand, the EBITDA margin was 17% (Q2 2021: EBITDA was € 502 thousand and the EBITDA margin was 19%).  Compared to the Q2 2021 the Group`s gross margin decreased from 37% to 30% in the Q2 2022. The main reason for this reduction in profitability is due to the sharp increase in raw material costs, ie woodchips and energy, experienced during 2022.

In the Q2 2022, a total financial income of € 82 thousand was recorded, consisting of financial income of € 105 thousand from dividend from the shares of Trigon Property Development (TPD), € 12 thousand from profits from the revaluation of these shares, and financial costs of € 35 thousand. In the Q2 2021, the financial income of € 227 thousand consisted of profit from the revaluation of TPD shares of € 257 thousand, and financial costs of € 30 thousand.

Group`s consolidated net profit for Q2 2022 was € 580 thousand (Q2 2021: profit € 606 thousand).

DIVISIONAL REVIEW

Revenue by business segments

€ thousand Q2 2022 Q2 2021 6M 2022 6M 2021
Fibreboards production and sales 3,643 2,513 6,234 5,269
Real Estate Management 9 64 18 153
TOTAL 3,652 2,576 6,252 5,422

Profit by business segments

€ thousand Q2 2022 Q2 2021 6M 2022 6M 2021
EBITDA by business units:        
Fibreboards production and sales 635 497 914 993
Real Estate Management (3) (9) (12) (1)
Group transactions (8) 14 (23) (6)
TOTAL EBITDA 624 502 879 986
Depreciation (126) (123) (248) (256)
TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT/ LOSS 498 379 631 730
Net financial income 82 227 100 427
NET PROFIT/ LOSS 580 606 731 1,157

NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD: FIBREBOARD PRODUCTION AND SALES

Fibreboard sales in Q2 2022 were € 3.64 million (2021: € 2.51 million). The order backlog remained strong throughout Q2 2022 reflecting the strong local markets, however we are keeping in close touch with existing customers in far away markets, which resulted in some sales to Asia and Middle East. During Q2 2022, we increased the prices of our products to compensate for the increase in raw materials prices and energy costs.

The biggest increase in sales growth in Q2 2022 came from strong sales and volume growth in our three largest markets, these being Finland, Denmark, and Estonia. Sales to Russia ended in May 2022 due to the sanctions imposed as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The operating profitability, ie EBITDA, of the fibreboard activities in Q2 2022 was € 635 thousand, an increase of 22% compared to the same period last year. Fibreboard division’s net profit for Q2 2022 was € 592 thousand (Q2 2021: net profit € 603 thousand).

FIBREBOARD SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTS

  € thousand € thousand
  Q2 2022 Q2 2021 6M 2022 6M 2021
European Union 3,444 2,094 5,702 4,253
Russia 158 381 427 814
Asia 28 22 70 124
Middle East 13 0 26 0
Africa 0 0 0 46
Other 0 16 9 32
TOTAL 3,643 2,513 6,234 5,269

PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT: REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT

Pärnu Riverside Development owns the property located at Suur-Jõe 48 in Pärnu. The property has some rental tenants and rental income from real estate management was € 9 thousand in Q2 2022, (Q2 2021: € 64 thousand). The reason for the decrease in sales revenue was caused by the loss of the largest tenant at the end of 2021.

The real estate management EBITDA for Q2 2022 were negative € 3 thousand and net loss € 3 thousand (Q2 2021: EBITDA negative € 9 thousand and net loss € 9 thousand).

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND CASH FLOW STATEMENT

As of 30.06.2022 the total assets of Nordic Fibreboard AS were € 9.1 million (30.06.2021:  € 8.1 million). The liabilities of the company as of 30.06.2022 were € 4.5 million (30.06.2021: € 4.3 million), of which Group has payables amounting to € 0.8 million as at 30.06.2022 (30.06.2021: € 0.5 million) and borrowings of € 3.2 million as at 30.06.2022 (30.06.2021: also € 3.2 million).

Receivables and prepayments amounted to € 1.6 million as at 30.06.2022 (30.06.2021: € 1.0 million). Inventories were € 0.6 million as of 30.06.2022 (30.06.2021: € 0.5 million). Fixed assets were € 6.7 million as of 30.06.2022 (€ 6.6 million as of 30.06.2021).

During 6M 2022, the Group’s cash flows from operating activities totalled cash inflow of € 269 thousand (6M 2021: cash inflow € 110 thousand). Cash outflows due to investment activities was  € 39 thousand during 6M 2022, consisting of investments into production assets of € 144 thousand and dividend received from TPD shares of € 105 thousand (6M 2021: cash outflow € 58 thousand). Cash outflows due to financing activities was € 74 thousand during 6M 2022, consisting of loans repaid of € 50 thousand and finance lease payments of € 24 (6M 2022: cash outflow € 40 thousand). Net cash effect during 6M 2022 showed cash inflows of € 156 thousand (6M 2021: cash inflows € 12 thousand).

OUTLOOK

NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD

Demand for fibreboards was strong during Q2 2022 and the outlook near term indicate that demand is still good despite the current market uncertainty driven by higher energy costs and an increased interest rate environment. Our relatively inexpensive fibreboards, with its green credentials, should provide a somewhat good hedge against any future softening of the building material markets. Nordic Fibreboard’s extensive customer reach on several continents is also a comforting factor when looking ahead.

The management is in process of securing financing for a new biomass boiler, the objective being to  improve the boiler house`s energy and resource use , which would improve the efficiency of using wood fuel and reduce air emissions. The goal of Nordic Fibreboard`s is to improve the company`s current energy use so that it can operate more efficiently and environmentally friendly in the future.

PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT 

We will continue to manage and develop the property on Suur-Jõe Street 48, Pärnu. A detail plan for the property is ongoing, with the intention of converting the property into a private residential property.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Income statement Q2 2022 Q2 2021 6M 2022 6M 2021
Revenue 3,652 2,576 6,252 5,422
EBITDA 624 502 879 986
EBITDA margin 17% 19% 14% 18%
Operating profit 498 379 631 730
Operating margin 14% 15% 10% 13%
Net profit 580 606 731 1 157
Net margin 16% 24% 12% 21%
     
Statement of financial position 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 30.06.2021 31.12.2020
Total assets 9,100 8,063 8,140 7,650
Return on assets 8% 15% 14% 14%
Equity 4,582 3,850 3,805 2,648
Return on equity 16% 31% 30% 41%
Debt-to-equity ratio 50% 52% 53% 65%
     
Share 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 30.06.2021 31.12.2020
Last Price* 1.66 1.95 1.74 0.45
Earnings per share 0.17 0.27 0.57 0.24
Price-earnings ratio 9.61 7.30 3.05 1.89
Book value of a share 1.02 0.86 0.85 0.59
Market to book ratio 1.63 2.28 2.06 0.76
Market capitalization, € thousand 7,468 8,773 7,828 2,025
Number of shares, piece 4,499,061 4,499,061 4,499,061 4,499,061

EBITDA = Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Revenue
Operating margin = Operating profit / Revenue
Net margin = Net profit / Revenue
Return on assets = Net profit / Total assets
Return on equity = Net profit / Equity
Debt-to-equity ratio = Liabilities / Total assets
Earnings per share = Trailing twelve months (TTM) net profit / Total shares
Price-earnings ratio = Last price / Earnings per share
Book value of a share = Equity / Total shares
Market to book ratio = Last price / Book value of a share
Market capitalization = Last price * Total number of shares
*http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousand 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 30.06.2021 31.12.2020
Cash and cash equivalents 213 57 38 26
Receivables and prepayments (Note 2) 1,632 902 977 794
Inventories (Note 3) 587 390 526 544
         
Total current assets 2,432 1,349 1,541 1,364
         
Investment property (Note 4) 1,152 1,152 1,136 1,134
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7) 708 644 933 451
Property, plant and equipment (Note 5) 4,805 4,915 4,527 4,695
Intangible assets (Note 6) 3 3 3 6
Total non-current assets 6,668 6,714 6,599 6,286
         
TOTAL ASSETS 9,100 8,063 8,140 7,650
         
Borrowings (Notes 8) 75 146 70 756
Payables and prepayments (Notes 9) 1,218 829 927 1,574
Short-term provisions (Note 10) 9 19 9 18
Total current liabilities 1,302 994 1,006 2,348
         
Long-term borrowings (Notes 8) 3,071 3,074 3,168 2,493
Long-term provisions (Note 10) 145 145 161 161
Total non-current liabilities 3,216 3,219 3,329 2,654
Total liabilities 4,518 4,213 4,335 5,002
         
Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 11) 450 450 450 450
Statutory reserve capital 45 0 0 0
Retained earnings (loss) 4,087 3,400 3,355 2,198
Total equity 4,582 3,850 3,805 2,648
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 9,100 8,063 8,140 7,650

*The notes to the financial statements presented on pages 14 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMREHENSIVE INCOME

€ thousand Q2 2022 Q2 2021 6M 2022 6M 2021
Revenue (Note 13) 3,652 2,576 6,252 5,422
Cost of goods sold (Note 14) 2,687 1,750 4,746 3,729
Gross profit 965 826 1,506 1,693
         
Distribution costs (Note 15) 356 298 641 640
Administrative expenses (Note 16) 104 142 226 314
Other operating income (Note 18) 0 1 0 3
Other operating expenses (Note 18) 7 8 8 12
Operating profit (loss) 498 379 631 730
         
Finance income (Note 19) 117 257 169 483
Finance costs (Note 19) 35 30 69 56
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 580 606 731 1,157
         
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 580 606 731 1,157
         
Basic earnings per share (Note 12) 0.13 0.13 0.16 0.26
Diluted earnings per share (Note 12) 0.13 0.13 0.16 0.26

*The notes to the financial statements presented on pages 14 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

TORFINN LOSVIK
Chairman of the board
Phone: +372 56 99 0988
torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com

Attachment


Attachments

Nordic Fibreboard Interim Report 2022 Q2 and 6M_ENG