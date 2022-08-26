TIPXY Launches a Subscription Box

HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIPXY, an e-commerce brand where consumers can discover craft brands that can be shipped directly to the home, has launched the TIPXY Flight Club subscription box. Explore the unknown and discover new brands with a monthly or quarterly box option. Orders can officially be placed now and will begin to ship out on November 1.

This is not the average spirits subscription box. Customers will receive a box of carefully curated hidden gems not typically found at a local liquor store. An at-home bar can be kept stocked with the quarterly box option which includes three full-size bottles from a chosen liquor category or the monthly box option which includes one full-size bottle from that category. If multiple liquor categories are preferred, there's a variety option available as well.

"TIPXY is focused on bringing more awareness to craft spirit brands and a subscription program is the perfect way to help introduce smaller regional brands to a wider audience," states Mayer Koenig, founder and CEO of TIPXY. "Subscribers can expand their craft spirit knowledge in a way that is both educational and fun and with the holidays just around the corner, this makes a great gift for spirit lovers. We are excited to funnel our best items from our best brand partners into the hands of consumers."

TIPXY has partnered with 100+ craft award-winning brands such as Boondocks, Yellow Rose, Freeland Spirits, Thoughts Bourbon and many, many more. TIPXY offers a great way to connect hobbyists, enthusiasts and just about everyone else looking to find something unique and different.

With seven spirit categories to choose from, there is something for everyone with the TIPXY Flight Club subscription box. Take flight and join the club. Access product images here.

Media Contact

Lauren Peoples

TIPXY, Public Relations Manager

lauren@tipy.com

About TIPXY

TIPXY was launched out of a love for craft beverages. They looked around, couldn't find a good site that had a big selection and built one. TIPXY helps alcohol brands sell to more states in the United States through e-commerce with logistics and distribution paths that are both affordable for manufacturers with competitive pricing for consumers. Alcohol laws are complicated and constantly changing but currently, they ship to 41 states and are increasing over time. Click for more information: www.TIPXY.com.

