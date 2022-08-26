Hartman Named Houston’s 2022 Landlord of the Year by REDnews

Houston, TX, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hartman Income REIT Management, Inc. (Hartman), a commercial real estate management firm, announces its award-winning title as Houston's 2022 Landlord of the Year. The firm was recognized at the 2022 Houston REDnews Real Estate Awards ceremony on August 18th by REDnews, a popular commercial real estate media outlet.

The annual real estate awards ceremony recognizes innovative and well-performing projects, companies, transactions, and people for their success in the commercial real estate industry.

The team at Hartman were recognized for the "significant accomplishments" they made in the prior year. Hartman's leasing team set an all-time company record of 598 new leases, which increased the firm's portfolio occupancy by 4.54%. Additionally, Hartman's tenants voted the firm "World Class" for property management and tenant relations in their latest NPS® (Net Promoter Score®) survey, an elective semiannual global survey format used to measure the loyalty and satisfaction of a company's customers. Hartman currently ranks 41 percentage points higher than the commercial real estate industry average for tenant satisfaction.

Other notable accomplishments made by the firm last year included a tribute to the firm’s marketing and asset management/construction teams. The marketing team successfully led a transformative effort in the firm’s lead generation and corporate branding campaigns, bringing an all-time company record of new prospects that contributed to the record growth in portfolio occupancy. The asset management/construction teams were credited for delivering a record number of made-ready suites despite having to be agile in response to higher inflation and increased construction costs.

At the awards evening the firm was recognized with three additional finalist nominations. The firm's VP of Marketing, Anthony Trollope, was nominated for Emerging Leader of the Year and the firm received two top leasing transaction nominations for full-floor office leases signed with Crayon Software and Oracle America, Inc.

"Our team members are incredible; we are truly a level 5 company. Our team understands how to pivot as the market requires us to, and we always strive to meet the needs of those that we serve." shared Al Hartman, CEO. "Each day, I watch as our team members carry out our core values, one of them being that we are accountable and honor our commitments. I am very proud of what we have accomplished and thank the judges of this award for electing us worthy!"

