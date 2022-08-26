The global polyacrylamide was valued at US$ 4714.79 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 6485.30 million by 2028

New York, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyacrylamide Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Form, and End-Use" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316330/?utm_source=GNW

Cationic polyacrylamide acquired the major share in the market, owing to its increasing use in various end-use applications such as in building and construction, desalination of water, and cell separation in biotechnological broths.



Another major use of polyacrylamide is its derivatives are used in oil recovery and soil conditioning.Polyacrylamide is used in powdered and liquid forms.



The exponential increase in population and demand for water purification is projecting the demand for polyacrylamide.



Further, the wastewater and water treatment industry will increase the demand for polyacrylamide during the forecast period, with a projection in need for water purification.Stricter regulatory measures on wastewater treatment are expected to increase water treatment activities in the region along with growing environmental concerns in North America and Europe, which in turn is positively impacting the industry growth.



In addition, developing polyacrylamide polymers to produce polyacrylamide gels and powders is expected to open new applications for the region’s life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.

Based on type, the polyacrylamide market is segmented into cationic, anionic, and non-ionic.The anionic segment dominanted the market due to its growing application in petroleum production, paper production, and wastewater treatment industry.



The main cause of this increase is the properties of the anion, which is due to the high molecular weight and high degree of polymerization.In addition, it exhibits flexibility such as shear property, cohesion, dispersibility, thickening property and strength reduction.



It is also economically viable, which makes it particularly popular in its field.



Further, polyacrylamide is also used in many industries, which includes paper & water treatment, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others.The biocompatibility and tolerability properties of polyacrylamide have further encouraged their use in drug delivery and biomedicine and are used as an intermediate in pharmaceutical formulations.



Polyacrylamides can be made up of single-chain or cross-chain.The monomers are reduced from the cross-linked state to a simpler form, making the absorbent material.



Its properties help to stabilize the soil structure.Polyacrylamide reduces water consumption and soil erosion, making the soil suitable for agriculture.



A high absorption rate prevents crop damage, as the soil dries quickly after heavy rains.



Growing awareness of wastewater management and treatment and the growing need to reduce soil erosion are driving the growth of the polyacrylamide market.The polyacrylamide market is expected to grow due to propelling demand for oil production and increasing urbanization and population growth.



With the increase in population, the demand for water purification is increasing, and oil production is used in flocculation.Polyacrylamide is used for wastewater treatment in various chemical industries and municipal wastewater treatment.



These industries include mineral processing, metallurgy, coal refining, steel and iron, and electronics.Polyacrylamide is also used in various applications such as oil enrichment (EOR), oil drilling additives, and drag reduction.



At the same time, it is used to stabilize the soil aggregate and reduce soil erosion by coagulating suspended solids. Polyacrylamide is used for sprinkler irrigation, rainwater agriculture, and pre-irrigation.



SNF; Kemria Oyj; BASF SE; China National Petroleum Corporation; Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Ashalnd Inc.; Black Rose Industries Ltd.; Xitao Polymer Co., Ltd.; and Dongying Kechuang Biochemical Industrial Co. Ltd are among the major players operating in the polyacrylamide market. Key companies are focusing on strategies such as R&D investments and new product launches. They develop high-quality and innovative products to fulfill the customers’ requirements.



The overall polyacrylamide market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the polyacrylamide market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights. The participants of this process include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the polyacrylamide market.

