Empire Hearing & Audiology Provides a Record Number of Hearing Tests at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT, New York, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Hearing & Audiology is proud to announce that Eric Freeman, BC-HIS and the Karen Cares Hearing Fund provided a record number of complimentary hearing tests at the 15th annual DICK’S Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Course this summer.

“I’m grateful that we were able to team with the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for the third year and provide so many baseline hearing tests,” Mr. Freeman said.

In addition to baseline hearing tests, Empire Hearing & Audiology provided hearing device fittings, hearing device repairs, and video otoscopies.

The Empire Hearing Mission is to bring better hearing to those in need in the community by educating them about hearing loss and the importance of obtaining a baseline hearing evaluation for your hearing health.

“Our goal this year was to educate as many people as possible about their hearing health. I’d say that we more than succeeded,” Mr. Freeman said.

Empire Hearing & Audiology also raffled off over a $1,000 dollars worth of gas cards over the course of the event.

A number of hearing devices were also donated by community members to be refurbished through the Karen Cares Hearing Fund. The Karen Cares Hearing Fund provides hearing services for members of the community who are financially unable to afford it.

“We love giving back to our community and look forward to coming back next year. Hopefully we’ll provide even more hearing tests!” said Mr. Freeman.

Empire Hearing & Audiology is a patient-focused hearing provider serving the New York area. Built on the principles of positive change and independence, Empire Hearing & Audiology believes there shouldn’t be barriers to quality hearing care. For more information, please visit: https://empirehearing.alpacaaudiology.com/