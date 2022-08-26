Logo Brands Catches a New Strategic Partnership With University of Missouri

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logo Brands, Inc. has announced the signing of a five-year strategic licensing agreement with the University of Missouri, beginning ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Jan. 1, 2023, making Missouri the company's 29th strategic collegiate licensing agreement.

While Logo Brands had a previous strategic partnership with this university, the new agreement grants Logo Brands exclusive rights to manufacture, produce, and distribute tents, chairs, stadium seating, soft-sided coolers, tables and inflatable sports balls for the university. Logo Brands will continue to offer additional products for the university, including tote bags, blankets, pillows, drinkware, and inflatables.

"We are so excited about this extended partnership with Missouri that will grow and impact their retail presence. Our goal is to consistently service our university partners, customers, and retailers at the highest level," said Kris Talley, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Logo Brands.

This agreement also allows Logo Brands to further partner with Missouri in custom marketing activations, innovative products, and priority on-campus inventory availability. Officially licensed Missouri lifestyle and outdoors merchandise will be available to fans both in-venue and on various e-commerce channels in the United States.

Logo Brands will continue to produce and distribute Missouri Tigers products through Rally House, Cracker Barrel, Walmart, Academy Sports & Outdoors, Sam's Club, and other major retail outlets in addition to Missouri's on campus bookstore, The MIZZOU Store, and the Logo Brands e-commerce site.

After being established in 1839 as the first public university west of the Mississippi River, the University of Missouri became home to the world's first journalism school and also started the tradition of homecoming. Mizzou is known for its 20 D1 athletics programs, diverse student opportunities, and campus-wide sustainability efforts while being home to the oldest college rivalry west of the Mississippi River, with Kansas.

Missouri will be the 29th university, 10th from the SEC, to enter into a strategic licensing agreement with Logo Brands.

Founded in 1839 in Columbia, the University of Missouri is a public research university that belongs to the people of Missouri. The first public university west of the Mississippi River, Mizzou is a member of the competitive SEC conference, a committed flagship and land-grant institution — and a proud member of the prestigious AAU which features the top research universities in the country. With an enrollment of over 30,000 students, Mizzou is a $2.2 billion global enterprise, with areas of strength including media, agriculture and plant science, human and animal health, sustainable energy and more. A pioneer of experiential learning and the famed Missouri Method, Mizzou is a place where hands-on learning leads to world-class research and unparalleled student success. Visit missouri.edu to learn more.

Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 450 teams and organizations including collegiate, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, and NASCAR. The company's assortment spans the categories of outdoor lifestyle, indoor living and on-the-go with more than 900 different product lines in the company's history. Logo Brands began as a family business in 2000 by shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis, Tennessee. Its headquarters are now in Franklin, Tennessee.

