Concept by Iowa Hearing Gives Away Over $55,000 Worth of Hearing Devices at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 13th year, Concept by Iowa Hearing returned with their Big Blue Bus to encourage hearing screenings and improve the hearing health of Iowans. As part of this initiative, they gave away a pair of hearing devices every day during the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 11-21.

“This has been an exciting 11 days for us. Not only were we able to administer 370 hearing screenings in our state-of-the-art mobile unit, we were also able to give away 12 hearing aids to some lucky Iowans,” Taylor Parker, Managing Partner, said.

Concept by Iowa Hearing’s hearing aid giveaway campaign at the State Fair has now been going on for the past 11 years, providing over $55,000 worth of hearing devices ever year.

The daily winners were announced on the Simon Conway Show – WHO, WMT, WOC, and can be found on Concept’s website.

“Giving back to the community is extremely important to all of us at Concept by Iowa Hearing. We look forward to returning to the fair next year and giving away even more hearing aids,” Parker said.

Concept by Iowa Hearing is a premier hearing health provider in the state of Iowa with over 15 locations. They have been helping people hear better since 2001 and treat all patients just like they are family. Visit them at https://iowahearing.com/ or give them a call at 877-310-0769.