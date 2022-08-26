Comply Foam Transforms the Way the World Listens With New Tips Designed for Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

OAKDALE, Minn., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer electronics brand, Comply Foam, has launched memory foam earbud tips designed for Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Comply tips deliver a custom, secure, more comfortable fit so earbuds stay put, exactly where they belong.

Comply™ Foam ear tips for Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro were designed using proprietary memory foam that hugs the ear, delivering a more comfortable fit and unshakeable listening experience. The oval-shaped, body-heat-activated memory foam adapts and molds to the ear canal, promoting all-day listening, whether it be running the beach, running errands, or running your business. The unique design also allows earbuds to fit within the case without interfering with charging.

"We're proud to announce our new memory foam replacement ear tips that have received the Designed for Samsung certification," says Chris Hudson, President at Comply. "These tips are an affordable way to get more from your Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds. The memory foam forms around multiple points within the ear canal, so they stay put no matter the activity. Tips are also 30 times softer than silicone, so customers can use their earbuds for several hours with no ear pain or annoying distractions."

Comply Foam Tips for Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are available for $24.99 for a 3-pair package on Comply Foam or Amazon.

About Hearing Components: Hearing Components manufactures COMPLY™ Brand premium memory foam earphone tips that conform to the dynamic nature of the ear canal, providing a more comfortable, custom, and secure fit. With more than 30 years of experience understanding how people hear sound, advanced knowledge in material science, and comfort-focused expertise, Hearing Components continues to protect hearing while transforming how the world listens. For press inquiries or potential partnership opportunities, contact Lbernier@complyfoam.com.

"Designed for Samsung" is granted to Comply Foam to design and produce Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd compatible accessories. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd is not responsible for the design, manufacturer, quality of this accessory, for its operation, or its compliance with safety and regulatory standards.

