New to The Street TV Announces Featured Guest Interviews, Airing on Bloomberg TV as a Sponsored Program, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 6:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces its business show broadcasting as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV , on August 27, 2022, at 6:30 PM ET.



New to The Street’s show will feature the following two corporate interviews:

1). Mikra Cellular Sciences’ (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. ) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences & COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc.

2). Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.’s (OTCQB: VBHI) ($VBHI) interview with Scott Cox, CEO.

Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences (“Mikra”) and COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc . (TSXV: LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) joins the New to The Street TV from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio explaining to Host Jane King the Company. Mikra Cellular Sciences (“Mikra”), a biosciences and consumer wellness Company that develops innovative therapies for cellular health and a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF). Faraaz explains the microscopic cellular level benefits of the Company’s CELLF™ product. He recommends CELLF as a more effective alternative to multivitamins and supplements. The unique make-up of CELLF allows it to pass through the digestive system and be absorbed into the mid-small intestine (jejunum) and distributed to cells. As a nutraceutical gel with a buttery-type consistency, the product contains nutrient doses similarly used in other non-related clinical studies. Many other products in today’s market contain fillers and other non-essential ingredients that don’t contribute to the body’s nutritional needs and demands. Faraaz tells viewers that s consumer demand for CELLF is so high that being “SOLD-OUT” is not unusual, and Mikra stays busy meeting demands. About 80% of their orders are from returning customers. Currently, the Company sells its product through its e-commerce outlets. If you are feeling sluggish and lack energy throughout the day, CELLF can help. Mikra Cellular Sciences is a Lifeist Wellness, Inc. subsidiary that develops, produces, and sells bioactive consumer products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences - https://wearemikra.com/ .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King from the New York Stock Exchange studio talks with Scott Cox, Chief Executive Officer at Verde Bio Holdings, Inc . (OTCQB: VBHI) ($VBHI). Scott explains the acquisition business and managing mineral assets. Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. has royalty and other mineral assets throughout the most significant oil/gas basins in the United States. What is unique about VBHI’s business model is that they focus on smaller valued assets that larger companies view as incompatible with their business operations. Scott and his team do the most direct marketing, calling a prospective mineral owner to seek potential acquisitions. Comprehensive marketing to potential investors and property owners is key to immediate and long-term success. VBHI closed on 18 acquisitions, has 400 interests in wells, and new and pending wells are coming online. With high natural gas and oil prices, VBHI’s revenues are growing. But high commodity prices also cause higher acquisition costs. The Company looks forward to up-listing its stock onto a US national exchange and creating accretive long-term value for its shareholders. Management’s short-term and long-term goals are to continue to acquire good projects with solid revenue output projects. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Verde Bio Holdings, Inc . (OTCQB: VBHI) - https://www.verdebh.com/ .

About Mikra Cellular Sciences :

Mikra Cellular Sciences (“Mikra”), a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), is a breakthrough Company seeking to unlock cellular potential and maximize the health of humans. Mikra intends to bridge the scientific gap between cellular health and consumer wellness and focuses on one’s health at the cellular level. Human cells are responsible for the overall functionality of human biology. Mikra continues to develop products that can enhance cellular absorption of key and need minerals and nutrients to improve health and wellness. CELLF™ product is clinically tested and engineered to bring balance to the body and mind on a cellular level - https://wearemikra.com/ . Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Its portfolio business units include CannMart, a B2B wholesale distribution business that facilitates recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high-margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses - www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: ir@lifeist.com.

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: VBHI) ($VBHI):

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: VBHI) ($VBHI) is an Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition and management of Mineral and Royalty interests in lower-risk, onshore oil and gas properties within the major oil and gas plays in the US. The Company’s dual-focused growth strategy relies primarily on leveraging management’s expertise to grow through the strategic acquisition of revenue-producing royalty interests and strategic and opportunistic non-operated working interests - www.verdebh.com .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

