UPDATE -- New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Watch5 Series and Galaxy Buds2 Pro now available in Canada

English French

Canadians can now experience the most powerful Galaxy lineup to date, setting the new standard for mobile productivity, self-expression, wellness and sound experiences







MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Watch5 Series and Galaxy Buds2 Pro are available for purchase at Samsung Experience Stores, online at Samsung.com/ca, and at national retail and carrier partners across Canada.

Featuring upgraded performance, tailored experiences, customizable design and form factors, the latest Galaxy innovations redefine the mobile experience for smartphones, digital wellness and premium sound.

“Our latest innovations are designed to enhance the lives of Galaxy users by empowering their productivity, self-expression, and health and wellness routines,” said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada. “With the new Galaxy Z Series and Galaxy Watch5 Series, complemented by Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Canadians can do more across their Galaxy devices than ever before.”

To celebrate the launch, customers are invited to shop the new lineup during a live commerce event, streamed nationally from the CF Toronto Eaton Centre Samsung Experience store. Hosted by TV host Chloe Wilde, Canadians can join this exciting digital commerce experience on August 26 at 7p.m. EST. In addition, starting August 26th, the Samsung Experience Store at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be welcoming customers Fridays and Saturdays until September 17, 2022 for a unique, one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore the latest Galaxy innovations first-hand. Through a variety of exciting demonstrations, guests will discover new ways to do more of the things they love with groundbreaking self-expression and productivity experiences on the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4.





Next generation versatility and power with Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4

The latest from the Galaxy Z Series continue to break conventions to deliver new experiences that enhance users’ everyday life. With superb craftsmanship and innovative design, the Galaxy Z Series builds on the success of past Galaxy Z devices to deliver Samsung’s most comprehensive smartphone experience to-date.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 is the ultimate tool for self-expression. With upgraded camera features including the FlexCam 1 versatile, hands-free camera experience, a larger battery 2 , and expanded customization opportunities coupled with ultra-compact design, users can enjoy unique, vibrant content experiences. Galaxy Z Flip4 complements users’ styles with premium designs in legacy colours: Bora Purple and Graphite, and new colours: Pink Gold and Blue. The 128GB model is available for $1,259.99 (MSRP). The 256GB model is available for $1,339.99 (MSRP), and the 512GB is available for $1,499.99 (MSRP). For more information, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip4/





is the ultimate tool for self-expression. With upgraded camera features including the FlexCam versatile, hands-free camera experience, a larger battery , and expanded customization opportunities coupled with ultra-compact design, users can enjoy unique, vibrant content experiences. Galaxy Z Flip4 complements users’ styles with premium designs in legacy colours: Bora Purple and Graphite, and new colours: Pink Gold and Blue. The 128GB model is available for $1,259.99 (MSRP). The 256GB model is available for $1,339.99 (MSRP), and the 512GB is available for $1,499.99 (MSRP). For more information, please see The expanded Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition – available in 256GB for $1399.99 (MSRP) – offers glass colours and frame options that provide 75 combinations to choose from, allowing customers to completely control the look of their device. For more information, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/mobile/galaxy-bespoke/galaxy-z-flip4/





– available in 256GB for $1399.99 (MSRP) – offers glass colours and frame options that provide 75 combinations to choose from, allowing customers to completely control the look of their device. For more information, please see Delivering the most powerful, comprehensive smartphone experience from Samsung yet, the Galaxy Z Fold4 offers shape-shifting design, immersive3 displays and PC-like multitasking features4 supported by advanced camera technology and powerful mobile processors. The Galaxy Z Fold4 and Standing Cover with Pen5 case are offered in refined colours that include Greygreen, Moon Beige and Phantom Black6. The 256GB model is available for $2,269.99 (MSRP). The 512GB model is available for $2,429.99 (MSRP). For more information, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-z-fold4/









A new era of wellness with the Galaxy Watch5 Series

With new intuitive insights, advanced features, and powerful capabilities, the new Galaxy Watch5 Series, supported by the Samsung Health Monitor app7, bring forward a new era in holistic digital innovation to help users meet their wellness goals.

Delivering enhanced features to help users meet their wellness goals, including unique BioActive Sensor technology, the new Galaxy Watch5 gives users a holistic picture of their wellness. With powerful sensors, body composition analysis 8 , sleep coaching 9 , and a 13 percent larger battery than its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch5 helps you achieve more every day. It comes with all-new neutral colour options that will turn heads, with the Large 44mm option available in Graphite, Sapphire, and Silver and the Small 40mm option available in Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver, which features a Bora Purple strap that pairs perfectly with the Galaxy Z Flip4. The Galaxy Watch5 will start at $349 (MSRP) for the Bluetooth version and $419 (MSRP) for the LTE version.





gives users a holistic picture of their wellness. With powerful sensors, body composition analysis , sleep coaching , and a 13 percent larger battery than its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch5 helps you achieve more every day. It comes with all-new neutral colour options that will turn heads, with the Large 44mm option available in Graphite, Sapphire, and Silver and the Small 40mm option available in Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver, which features a Bora Purple strap that pairs perfectly with the Galaxy Z Flip4. The Galaxy Watch5 will start at $349 (MSRP) for the Bluetooth version and $419 (MSRP) for the LTE version. The newest addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro offers more features, greater durability, and sleek design for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike. With the largest battery in a Galaxy Watch yet, users can head outdoors for longer with peace of mind. The Galaxy Watch5 Pro is available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium, with a 45mm display, starting at $559 (MSRP) for the Bluetooth version and $629 (MSRP) for the LTE version.





offers more features, greater durability, and sleek design for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike. With the largest battery in a Galaxy Watch yet, users can head outdoors for longer with peace of mind. The Galaxy Watch5 Pro is available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium, with a 45mm display, starting at $559 (MSRP) for the Bluetooth version and $629 (MSRP) for the LTE version. Design your own watch by selecting the model, size, case colour and strap for up to 1,032 unique combinations in the Galaxy Watch5 Bespoke Studio on Samsung.com10. Now, users can build a watch that’s unique to them. With a greater selection of straps and faces, they can mix and match to express their personal style with the new Sport Band.



To learn more about the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/ca/watches/galaxy-watch/galaxy-watch5-44mm-sapphire-bluetooth-sm-r910nzbaxac/

To learn about the Galaxy Watch5 Bespoke Edition, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/ca/mobile/galaxy-bespoke/galaxy-watch5/





Next level listening with Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

With a new, compact design, seamless connectivity, powerful noise canceling and crystal-clear

Hi-Fi 24-bit audio, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro bring the ultimate listening experience to your everyday life.

Available for $289.99 (MSRP), the Galaxy Buds2 Pro are Samsung’s smallest and lightest earbuds yet from the Galaxy Buds Pro Series11 and come in three all-new soft and neutral hues – Graphite, White, and Bora Purple for a distinctive look. For more information, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/audio-sound/galaxy-buds/galaxy-buds2-pro-bora-purple-sm-r510nlvaxac/



The Connected Galaxy Experience

The new Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Watch5 Series and Galaxy Buds2 Pro are designed to work seamlessly within the Galaxy ecosystem for a premium mobile experience. Users can instantly share files between Galaxy devices with Quick Share12. Jot notes down on your Galaxy Z Fold4 and send them to your Galaxy Book with just a tap, or send messages from your Galaxy Watch5 Series smartwatch when your Galaxy smartphone is out of reach.

Transitioning between devices is also ultra-smooth with your Galaxy Buds2 Pro. If you’re listening to music on your Galaxy Watch5 Series smartwatch while out on a run but need to take a call on your Galaxy Z Fold4 or Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone now that you’re back home, your Galaxy Buds2 Pro will automatically switch over to your other device without needing to fiddle with Bluetooth settings.

Promotional Offers

Canadians can enjoy a free Super Fast Wireless Charger Duo13 when they purchase a Galaxy Watch5 Series smartwatch or, a free Super Fast Wireless Charger14 when they purchase a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro truly wireless earbuds between August 26, 2022 and October 3, 2022.

Twice the Storage. Same Price.

Canadians can receive twice the storage for the same price when they purchase from August 26 to September 8, 2022 that equates to $160 savings on the Galaxy Z Fold4 512 GB or Galaxy Z Flip4 512 GB, and $80 savings on the Galaxy Z Flip4 256 GB15. To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/flagship-memory-upgrade/

Trade-In Offers

Canadians can get up to $86116 when trading in their old smartphone when purchasing an eligible Galaxy Z Fold4 or Galaxy Z Flip4 device between August 26, 2022 and October 3, 2022.

Canadians can also get up to a $100 credit (plus a credit for the trade-in value of their eligible old smartwatch) when they purchase an eligible Galaxy Watch5 Series device17 between August 26 and October 3, 2022. To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/flagship-trade-in/

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track.18

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy Z Fold4 or Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone by September 8, 2022 will receive either a free 1 Year Plan on Samsung Care+ or Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off, as applicable19. To learn more, please see www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsungcareplus-oneyearoffer2022/

AIR MILES® Offers

From August 26 to October 4, 2022 customers who purchase the latest Samsung Galaxy innovations at a Samsung Experience Store or online at Samsung.com/ca will receive20:

350 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone

250 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone

100 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Watch5 smartwatch

150 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Watch5 Pro smartwatch

50 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a pair Galaxy Buds Pro2 truly wireless earbuds



Premium Care Service

Your Galaxy Z Fold4 or Galaxy Z Flip4 device comes with dedicated customer care services designed speciﬁcally to deliver our best customer service experience to our valued customers. Specially trained experts are available 24/7 via live chat or by phone 9am-9pm EST at 1-888-970-FOLD to provide you with personalized and exclusive support for your device. Visit www.samsung.com/ca/support for more information.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Aneesha Singh

North Strategic

416-988-8598

aneesha.singh@northstrategic.com

________________________

1 FlexCam refers to camera experience using Flex mode. Flex mode supported at angles between 75° and 115°. For your convenience, it may be difficult to maintain Flex Mode while moving due to shaking or other movement. It is recommended to keep the phone stationary while in Flex Mode.

2 Compared to Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

3 Measured diagonally, Z Fold4’s Main Screen size is 7.6” in the full rectangle and 7.4” when accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.

4 Certain applications may not support multi-tasking.

5 Accessories sold separately.

6 Available colours may vary by market, carrier and retailer.

7 A Galaxy Watch and Samsung Galaxy smartphone are required to use the Samsung Health Monitor app. Supported watches: Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Galaxy Watch5, and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Supported smartphones: Samsung Galaxy smartphone with Android 7.0 OS version or higher. All watches are sold separately.

8 The Samsung BIA is a body analyzer that uses bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) technology to track body composition based on weight, body fat, body mass index (BMI), skeletal muscle, body water, and basal metabolic rate (BMR) measurements. The Samsung BIA measurement is to be used for fitness and wellness only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease. Please consult with a medical professional for any specific condition. Any health-related information accessed through the device and/or application should not be treated as medical advice. Do not measure your body composition if you have an implanted pacemaker or other implanted medical devices. Do not measure your body composition if you are pregnant. Measurement results may not be accurate if you are under 20 years old.

9 For sleep pattern results, user must wear watch while they sleep for at least 7 nights and complete a survey.

10 The number of combinations available may vary depending on the country or region in which the Galaxy Watch Design Studio is available.

11 Each earbud is 5.5g. 0.8g lighter compared to the earbud weight of Galaxy Buds Pro.

12 Quick Share is available on previous Galaxy series when upgraded to Android 10.

13 Some conditions apply. Offer available exclusively online at Samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. See Samsung.com/ca for more details.

14 Some conditions apply. Offer available exclusively online at Samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. See Samsung.com/ca for more details.

15 Some conditions apply. Offer valid only from August 10th to September 8th, 2022. Offer available exclusively online at Samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. I. Save $80 when you complete your purchase of any Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 - 256GB smartphone (Reg. Price $1339.99 – 1399.99) II. Save $160 when you complete your purchase of any Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 - 512GB smartphone (Reg. Price $1499.99) III. Save $160 when you complete your purchase of any Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4- 512GB smartphone (Reg. Price $2429.99) Availability and selection may vary. While quantities last. No rainchecks. Offer has no cash value. Cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice

16 Based on trade in value of Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 512 GB and purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold4.

17 Certain conditions apply. See Samsung.com/ca for more details.

18 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms .

19 Either (i) pre-order from August 10, 2022 – August 25, 2022 and complete your purchase, or (ii) purchase from August 26, 2022 – September 8, 2022, a Galaxy Z Fold4 (Models SM-F936W– regular price $2269.99 – $2429.99) or Galaxy Z Flip4 (Model SM-F721W – regular price $1259.99 -$1499.99) (each an “Eligible Galaxy device”) and you can receive either:(i) One (1) Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan for your selected Galaxy Z Fold4 device at no additional charge ($174.50 value) or Galaxy Z Flip4 at no additional charge ($114.50 value); or (ii) One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Z Fold4 device for $174.50 (regular price - $349) or Galaxy Z Flip4 for $114.50 (regular price - $229). Offer available at participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers, at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada, and online at Samsung.com/ca. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer has no cash value, is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan or one (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off, as applicable, per Eligible Galaxy device purchased. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice.

20 Certain conditions apply. See Samsung.com/ca for more details.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/242311ba-493b-40e8-b50f-6951d741a123

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49069929-de8d-4ebd-afea-f4eea94cfd65

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/899653c7-da0f-4550-a00a-0767f0cdb83c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82a25ed7-193c-4159-a9f6-b0bd6d780901