UK-based White Label SEO Agency SeedHub Media Is Looking For Partners In Cyprus

SeedHub Media, a digital marketing and SEO agency with offices in the UK, the EU, and the Philippines, is providing fully white-label SEO services at wholesale rates to digital marketing and web design agencies in Cyprus. The company serves all major towns and cities in the country including Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol, Paphos, and Ayia Napa. SeedHub Media has native content writers who can work with both English and Greek websites, increasing the reach of Cyprus’s small- and mid-size businesses.

White labelling is a business model where a company’s partners seek clients and offer the company’s products and services with custom branding. A white label company’s partners handle client acquisition and consulting to build up their reputation in their local markets. When it comes to delivering on the promises to their clients, which in this case means highly effective digital marketing services and SEO campaigns, the partners rely on the company to provide them. While the partners offer their clients consulting services, the grunt work such as formulating strategies, setting up campaigns, writing content, handling the clients’ online accounts, and providing progress reports are all handled transparently by the agency offering the white label services.

SeedHub Media, which is currently looking for more white label partners in Cyprus, says that its expert SEO consultants can help local businesses in the country fulfil SEO contracts by helping their clients get found online, boost website visibility, drive relevant traffic, attract new customers, and increase sales. SeedHub Media’s full range of SEO and digital marketing services that is offered to its white label partners includes local SEO, organic SEO, citation building, eCommerce SEO, Google My Business listing management, Google Ads PPC, and reputation management. Some of the most well-known digital marketing companies that SeedHub Media provides white label services to, include Team Floral, the largest provider of SEO services for florists in the United States, First Rank Marketing, a company focused on serving eCommerce websites, Holmes Marketing, a digital marketing agency from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and many more.

Andreas Georgiades, the founder, and CEO of SeedHub Media explains the benefits of the white label business model to potential partners in Cyprus by saying, “No one understands the truth of the business landscape in Cyprus better than those who live there and regularly network with local entrepreneurs. They are acutely aware of the kind of challenges business owners around them are facing and can predict the kind of SEO services needed for businesses to excel in the region. However, not everyone with the prerequisite expertise in SEO would have the manpower and capital required to set up a team that can fulfil these needs. That is where we come in. If you recognize an underserved niche in Cyprus’s burgeoning business ecosystem that has the potential to turn into a lucrative opportunity, don’t wait till you have found others like you and built up a team capable of delivering those results. Your current understanding of SEO and the local markets is more than enough to get you started. While you do the hard part of finding and convincing local businesses to build an online presence, we will take over managing the details of the job. Our global team will work with you every step of the way to ensure your clients get exactly what they are paying for, which is increased online visibility that converts into real sales. As a SeedHub Media white label SEO partner, you can run a lean business with low startup costs while simultaneously building a client list and mastering this competitive industry.”

SeedHub Media boasts 43 employees in 6 countries who have over 25 years of combined experience in organic and local SEO. Over the years, the company has helped over 120 clients reach their business goals by making them the foremost players in their industry for their area of operations which can be either on a local, national, or global scale. Some of the biggest brands that the company has served include names like Wagamama, Just Eat, Brew Dog, Halfords, Caffe Nero, White Stores, Lorentz, David Charles, and more.

Businesses in Cyprus can call SeedHub Media’s office in the country at +357 22090202 or write to it at info@seedhubmedia.com to schedule a consultation.

