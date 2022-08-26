HOTEL EQUITIES LAUNCHES LIFESTYLE DIVISION THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH GREENWOOD HOSPITALITY

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, hotel owner, operator, and developer Hotel Equities (“HE”) announced the launch of its new Lifestyle division. HE’s alliance with Greenwood Hospitality combines Greenwood’s extensive collection of lifestyle and luxury hotels with HE’s portfolio of award-winning focused and full-service hotels.

"This is an important milestone for Hotel Equities as we strategically and thoughtfully expand into the lifestyle and luxury segments. We have blended Greenwood Hospitality’s industry leading team of passionate, experienced professionals along with their extensive infrastructure and back-office expertise with our best-in-class training and proprietary business intelligence systems to create a peerless offering in the experiential, full-serve and luxury segments. This creates tremendous confidence and value for both our existing and future stakeholders,” said President and CEO of Hotel Equities, Brad Rahinsky.

Bill Kohl, Principal at Greenwood Hospitality will lead an elevated enterprise-wide food and beverage team while adding depth to the lifestyle team with the addition of Peter Tziahanas, SVP of Operations. Tom Conran, also a Principal with Greenwood Hospitality lends his skillset to further expand the new lifestyle division across both the U.S. and Canada. All disciplines will be supported by Albert Smith, Hotel Equities’ President of Hotel Operations.

"We've assembled a stellar leadership team to provide tremendous across-the-board support to our lifestyle division and create exciting new concepts that drive revenue and resonate with guests," said Tom Conran, Principal for Greenwood Hospitality. “By providing unrivaled best-in-class service, we look forward to continuing to expand in the lifestyle space.”

The lifestyle division now includes over thirty assets that include award winning hotels like The Farnam in Omaha, NE and The Henry in Dearborn, MI, both Autograph Collection by Marriott hotels, as well as the Tulsa Club, a Curio Collection by Hilton, located in Tulsa, OK.

Hotel Equities is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm with a portfolio of over 250 hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees, an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit www.hotelequities.com.

