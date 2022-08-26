Demand Drives Greene Concepts E-Commerce Store to Expand Line of BE WATER Branded Merchandise

Marion, North Carolina, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce the expansion of company labeled merchandise available on its e-commerce webpage powered by Shopify . The webpage displays accessible items to help market the Greene Concepts brand to the public. The company previously announced the new shopping site in its February 3, 2022 press release .

Greene Concepts’ BE WATER TM merchandise page offers a litany of the company’s promotional products to include hats, shirts, bags, cups, bottles and stickers containing both the INKW and BE WATER branded labels. Updated items include the INKW Snapback and Flat Bill Cap, BE WATER Unisex Hoodies, BE WATER USA Proud Youth and BE WATER Youth Long Sleeve T-Shirts, BE WATER Short-Sleeve Unisex T-Shirts, BE WATER Eco Tote Bags, BE WATER Enamel Mugs, and BE WATER Stainless Steel Water Bottles.

Amy McNally, Greene Concepts Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, states, “Our Greene Concepts BE WATER e-commerce webpage offers us a trusted, stable, dependable, and proven platform to manage and encourage point of sale purchases that grow our customer reach. We emphasize high-quality material and labeling on these products while offering numerous sizes and colors to appeal to a wider customer base.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, notes, “The e-commerce website offers multiple benefits needed in today’s economy to include faster sales, lower costs, and meeting customers where they are. While our e-commerce site has been online for several months, as we continue to expand our retail and online presence nationally, the promotional items will help bring increased awareness and interest to our company and our BE WATER artesian spring water brand. Following the initial release of our BE WATER merchandise page , we quickly added additional promotional items. We invite everyone to purchase company merchandise and to share our e-commerce page with others. We also plan to add additional products to the page over time.”

Shopify accounts for 33% of all e-commerce platform market share in the U.S. , the second-largest e-commerce market in the world and is growing rapidly. Shopify’s gross merchandise volume has increased from $707.4 million in 2012 to $79.5 billion in 2021 and had an increase of 28 million buyers in 2014 to 457 million buyers in 2020 (see: Backlinko.com Shopify Statistics ).

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Proudly founded in Ottawa, Shopify powers over 1.7 million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Staples Canada, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com .

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

