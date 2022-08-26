Whiskey Riff Teams Up With Busch Light to Launch the Ultimate Midwest Merch Collab: Busch Riff

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether relaxing after a day spent outdoors, front row at a country show, or just hanging out with friends, everything's better with a cold Busch Light in hand. And now, those moments are getting even better with Whiskey Riff's partnership with Busch Light for the officially licensed Busch Beer Collection from Whiskey Riff Shop.

Whiskey Riff CEO, Steve Gazibara, calls the collaboration a "no brainer", "Long before Wes and I started Whiskey Riff, we would grab a 30 of Busch Light to prepare for the night with friends. It was always our go-to. And today, and that love for Busch Light has taken on an entirely new meaning with our creative vision and head-turning designs. When I think of Busch Light, I think of country music, the outdoors, and community. We know how much our fans love both Busch Light and Busch Beer, and the response from the initial apparel launch has been incredible."

"Busch Light is built around the passions of our fans, and when you look at everything that the Whiskey Riff is passionate about, it's truly like looking in a mirror," said Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing, Busch Family Brands at Anheuser-Busch. "This collaboration delivers a line of inspired designs that absolutely scream Busch Light, so we can't wait to bring this gear to the Busch Light community and all of our friends who shop Whiskey Riff."

The Busch Beer Collection is available exclusively at shop.whiskeyriff.com. For more information, follow Whiskey Riff on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and Busch Light on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT WHISKEY RIFF

The unfiltered voice of real country fans. We sort through the noise and RIFF on what country is really about. Founded in 2015, Whiskey Riff has rapidly grown to become the largest country music media brand in the world, reaching millions and millions of country music fans every single day. For the best in country music and lifestyle, visit www.whiskeyriff.com and follow Whiskey Riff on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT BUSCH LIGHT

Busch Light, the beer brewed for the great outdoors, is as cold and crisp as the mountain stream. With a rich history rooted in tradition, exceptional ingredients and refreshing taste, each sip of Busch Light brings you to the mountains. With continued focus on its rich history and increased investment, flavor and packaging innovation and passion-driven partnerships, Busch Light has experienced consistent growth since 2019. The Busch Light brand name represents a family of products, including Busch, Busch Light, Busch Ice, Busch NA, Busch Apple and Busch Dog Brew. For more information, visit www.busch.com and follow Busch Light on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Wes Langeler,

Co-Founder Whiskey Riff

wes@whiskeyriff.com

