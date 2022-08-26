Leading Medical Device and Hospital Bed Rental Partner US Med-Equip Makes Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company List for 10th Time

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Med-Equip, which partners with top hospitals across the nation to provide rented medical equipment and beds for patients in their care, is again named as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies in Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list.

Houston-based US Med-Equip is a healthcare company specializing in the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment—diagnostic and clinical devices ranging from infusion pumps to ventilators, baby incubators and more. US Med-Equip has more than 135,000 movable medical devices, beds, and therapeutic support services available for rent at a moment's notice from nearly 100 locations across the country, with more on the way.

Hospitals are streamlining processes and turning to smarter options from trusted partners like US Med-Equip to ensure they provide patients the best care possible. Hospitals count on US Med-Equip's growing team of 700 employees for top medical equipment and the critical technology and services to maintain it. The company is expanding rapidly to meet growing demand nationwide and recently acquired Freedom Medical.

From ventilators to bariatric beds, hospitals place equipment orders from US Med-Equip 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, based on current or anticipated need. The US Med-Equip team works with urgency to deliver the life-saving equipment within a two-hour window plus drive time.

With three-year growth of 250%, USME is appearing on the Inc. 5000 list for the 10th time—an achievement attained by only a small fraction of listed companies.

"Our growing team's commitment to our shared purpose—to support the important work healthcare providers do to help patients heal—is what continues to drive our growth," US Med-Equip CEO Greg Salario said.

More about the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. This prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The 2022 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: US Med-Equip, news[at]usmedequip[dot]com, 713.983.8860

Related Images











Image 1: Inc. 5000









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment