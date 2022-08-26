Otonomo Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Letter

HERZLIYA, Israel, and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO) (“Otonomo” or the “Company”), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced that it has received a written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated August 23, 2022, indicating that the Company no longer satisfies Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) based upon a closing bid price of less than $1.00 per share for the Company’s ordinary shares (the “Shares”) for the prior 30 consecutive business day period.

The notification from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing of the Shares, and the Shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "OTMO”.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a grace period of 180 days, or until February 20, 2023, to meet the minimum bid price requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day grace period, the closing bid price of the Shares is $1.00 per Share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. In the event the Company does not regain compliance within the 180-day grace period, and it meets all other listing standards and requirements, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period, subject to determination by the staff of Nasdaq. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its Shares during this grace period and will consider its options in order to regain compliance with The Nasdaq Capital Market minimum bid price requirement.

About Otonomo

Otonomo (NASDAQ: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services. With Otonomo, providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantage.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design, our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and locations in the United States, Germany and the U.K.

More information is available at otonomo.io.

Otonomo on Social Media

Follow Otonomo on LinkedIn

Like Otonomo on Facebook

Follow Otonomo on Twitter



For media inquiries, please contact:

Juliet McGinnis

Senior Director of Communications, Otonomo

press@otonomo.io

For investment inquiries, please contact:

MS- IR for Otonomo

Miri Segal

msegal@ms-ir.com

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive data marketplace. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Otonomo’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022 and other documents filed by Otonomo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Otonomo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Otonomo gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.