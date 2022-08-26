CalAmp Announces CFO Transition

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping people and organizations improve operational performance with a data-driven solutions ecosystem, today announced that Kurt Binder will be stepping down from his role as Chief Financial Officer to pursue another opportunity, effective September 30, 2022.



The Company has commenced a search for its next CFO with the assistance of an executive search firm. In the event that a new CFO is not appointed by October 1, 2022, then it is expected that Cindy Zhang, the Company’s Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, will assume the role of interim CFO until the new CFO is appointed. Ms. Zhang joined CalAmp in 2017 and has been a senior leader of the finance team, contributing to the Company’s strategic multi-year financial plan, forecast models, and accounting functions, while working closely with the Company’s operations and sales teams. Prior to CalAmp, she held finance roles at Vizio Inc. and The Walt Disney Company. She holds a Master of Business Administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, a Master in Foreign Trade from Hunan University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Wuhan University of Technology.

“Since Kurt joined CalAmp in 2017, he has played an integral role in executing our vision to drive the future of telematics,” said Jeff Gardner, CalAmp’s president and CEO. “Kurt’s leadership and his commitment to operational excellence has helped propel the organization to higher levels of accomplishment, and our world-class financial organization is well positioned to continue driving results. We thank Kurt for his many contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Gardner continued, “Looking ahead, we continue to build on our momentum and execute on our strategy, and we remain confident that CalAmp is well positioned to continue our transformational journey and achieve long-term growth and profitability.”

Mr. Binder added, “CalAmp is a tremendous company that has significant opportunity ahead. It has been a privilege to work alongside such a talented team and I am proud of the Company’s many accomplishments during my tenure and the progress we have made in positioning the Company for growth and profitability. I look forward to watching CalAmp’s continued industry leadership and success in the years to come.”

