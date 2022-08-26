Pax8 Honored with Three XCellence Awards at 2022 August XChange

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced it has received three 2022 XCellence Awards, including Best of Show, at this year’s XChange conference hosted by The Channel Company. The annual XChange conference gives IT channel leaders and decision-makers an opportunity to connect, build strategic business partnerships and agendas, and plot the future course of the channel.



Pax8 was selected the winner in the following 2022 XCellence Awards categories:

XChange Best in Show

XCellence in Solutions Pavilion Strategy

XCellence in Channel Program



“We are thrilled to be selected for three key awards by IT channel partners at the August XChange conference,” said Jennifer Bodell, SVP of Channel, Americas. “These awards reflect Pax8’s commitment to growing our partners’ businesses, offering education and enablement, and world-class cloud solutions through our marketplace. Thank you to the MSPs who attended the event for your support and confidence in Pax8.”

XCellence Award recipients are chosen by leading solution providers in attendance at the XChange conference in Denver, CO. Pax8 rose above the competition – the largest pool of candidates yet – to claim three XCellence awards. These awards recognize Pax8’s innovative products, services, and partner programs that support solution providers in meeting the needs of their customers.

“Xchange August 2022 was an absolutely massive event, and the vendors that were honored in Denver truly stood out from the crowd,” said Bill Jones, Global SVP and GM, Connected and Technology Communities at The Channel Company. “Our 2022 XCellence award recipients truly deliver on the demands and promises of a new digital world, helping their channel partners to thrive now and for the long term. Congratulations to all honorees for their important and innovative contributions to the IT channel.”

The Channel Company’s XChange conference, held from August 21-23, provided attendees with empowering insight, actionable business intelligence, and unmatched connections through strategic thought leadership, interactive boardroom appointments, peer-to-peer breakout sessions, and cutting-edge tech demonstrations. Attendees learned from industry leaders about the latest technologies, programs, and business models that are profoundly impacting the channel landscape.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 250,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As The Channel Catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

