Electric Lawn Mowers Market to Reach Over $8 Billion by 2027. Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mowers Shifting the Market Growth - Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, electric lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over $8 billion by 2027. Battery-powered lawn mowers are now matching the performance of traditional conventional combustion engines, which offers a positive outlook to the demand for electric lawn mowers in the market. Electric lawn mowers are becoming a mainstream consumer durable product, thereby witnessing a high adoption by end-users in Europe, North America, and APAC. Consumers and businesses are expected to use ground maintenance services extensively, thereby driving the landscaping services market across the globe. As countries in Europe and North America have many lifestyle communities and public parks, the need for garden equipment is strong in these regions.



An electric self-propelled mower, unlike a push mower, mechanically pushes itself forward with a gearbox, which is connected to either the front or rear wheels. Such mowers are easy to handle as users need to simply guide them with directions, which results in a lesser back-breaking lawn-mowing experience, unlike push mowers. Countries, such as China, which is taking initiatives to build more smart cities, are expected to build good infrastructure, which will include garden areas. Therefore, the idea of using self-propelled mowers could be beneficial as they have larger engines, which can do more work than push mowers. Manufacturers sell self-propelled mowers as premium mowers; they have more options and bigger engines than standard versions. Husqvarna LE221R, EGO LM2102SP 21-inch, and Honda HRX217VLA are some of the company’s manufacturing self-propelled mowers worldwide.

Electric Lawn Mowers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $8.5 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $5 Billion MARKET SIZE (VOLUME) Over 14 Million Units (2027) CAGR 9.18% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product, End-User, Power Source, Blade Type, Drive Type, Start Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, Austria, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and India

Development of Robotic Lawn Mowers

One ground-breaking innovation in garden and lawn care equipment is the introduction of autonomous or robotic lawn care equipment.

In the recent years, rapid technological advances have led to the emergence of new technologies for lawn care equipment. These autonomous and robotic technologies help to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of lawn care machines. The introduction of autonomous or robotic lawn care equipment is one such groundbreaking innovation in garden and lawn care equipment. Moreover, the adoption of this technology is projected to grow at a rate of nearly 50%-60% over the next five years. This transition from traditional to smart technologies is expected to boost the demand for robotic lawn mowers during the forecast period. Thus, supporting the growth of the market.

Competitive Insights

Market leaders are currently emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to an increase in the trend of using low carbon energy sources in lawn mowers. This can be due to the growing environmental issues, such as global warming combined with gasoline or exhaust emissions. Manufacturers prioritize recognizing various demands while setting certain goals for achieving profitability and the effective usage of capital resources.

One of the main approaches that the industry participants are adopting is the launch of differentiated products and technologies for various application segments. Thus, companies are aiming to deliver a competitive product range, thereby fulfilling the growing demands and expectations of target market consumers. Key manufacturers are offering and expanding their product line-up in various business segments with the launch of various innovative techniques, thereby gaining an edge over their competitors. Major vendors are also introducing new cost-cutting and operating efficiency steps through various initiatives, such as maintaining direct material cost-out operations, right-sizing the supply chain footprint, reducing indirect material and logistics costs, and increasing revenue & operating spending performance. Furthermore, a few companies are also shifting their policy toward expansion and profitable growth to realize the full potential of the market leader.

In 2021, North America accounted for a revenue share of 24.32% of the global electric lawn mower market and was expected to witness an incremental growth of $811.62 million during the forecast period. Vendors in the lawn mowers market are increasingly emphasizing enhancing the run time and power of electric lawn mowers in the market. Hence, the application of these lawn mowers is significantly gaining momentum in areas with large acreages, such as golf courses, stadiums, and other sports arenas. North America, with the large penetration of golf courses, offers significant growth opportunities for the electric riding lawn mowers market.

Market Segmentation

Product

Walk-Behind

Robotic

Ride-On



End-User

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Government & Others

Power Source

Electric Corded

Battery-Powered

Blade Type

Cylinder Blades

Deck/Standard Blades

Mulching Blades

Lifting Blades

Drive Type

Manual Drive

AWD (All-wheel Drive)

FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)

Start Type

Key Start

Push Start

Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)



Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Geography

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Netherlands Belgium Poland Switzerland Finland Austria

North America US Canada

APAC China Australia Japan South Korea India

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



