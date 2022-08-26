Pollen Mobile Introduces The MosoLabs “Moso” and “Moso Bonzai” Flowers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pollen Mobile is accelerating the expansion of its network with its support of MosoLabs small cells and the introduction of two new Flowers to the Pollen ecosystem:

Moso Flower: A high-gain outdoor integrated small cell

Moso Bonzai Flower: A compact, high-performance indoor small cell

The two new MosoLabs options will further expand Pollen’s product lineup and complement existing offerings.

As part of the partnership, two new small cell radios—known as “Flowers”—will be available for sale in limited quantities on August 31st at 12pm PT at www.mosolabs.com.

The Moso Flower is an outdoor small cell with integrated high-gain antennas for maximum coverage in a self-installable package.

The Moso Bonzai Flower is an indoor small cell built to be plug-and-play for the simplest deployment inside homes and businesses.

Both Flowers will come equipped with Pollen’s recently launched ‘cloud gateway’ infrastructure called Greenhouse, which eliminates the need for a local physical gateway.

"We couldn't be more excited to be bringing on a new decentralized wireless network partner”, said Andy Lin, Co-Founder and President at MosoLabs. “Companies like Pollen Mobile are changing the way we think about wireless communication and MosoLabs is proud to be standing alongside them at the forefront of this mobile revolution"

Pollen Mobile is building the world’s next generation, decentralized mobile network designed for privacy and enabled by blockchain technology.

Members of the Pollen Mobile community are incentivized with PollenCoin, a Solana-based cryptocurrency, in return for contributing services to the network, including providing coverage, validating coverage, and transferring data for end users.

“We’re thrilled to be further growing the Pollen ecosystem with our new partners at MosoLabs,” said Pollen Mobile CEO Anthony Levandowski. “These new Flowers will expand the use cases of Pollen at compelling price points enabled by our new Greenhouse architecture.”

About MosoLabs

Founded by telecom and wireless industry veterans and headquartered in San Jose, California, MosoLabs designs and distributes innovative hardware and software that enables people from all walks of life to build and use open, decentralized, blockchain-powered wireless networks that reward them with crypto as they grow. More information can be found at www.mosolabs.com

About Pollen Mobile

Pollen Mobile is catalyzing the development of the world’s first decentralized, user owned and operated mobile network designed for privacy and anonymity. By utilizing open source technologies and protocols, a crypto economy built around the PollenCoin token, and working with partners like MosoLabs, Pollen is giving its community the power to control their coverage and take back their mobile privacy with an affordable alternative to traditional mobile carriers. Additional information about Pollen Mobile can be found at www.pollenmobile.io