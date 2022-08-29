Artist's Passion for Wildlife is Advocating for Endangered Species

MIAMI, Aug. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local artist Irina Pushkareva is changing the way we view the landscape of SW Florida with her intricate paintings of the natural world. Through her art, she hopes to drive greater awareness that conserving animals and the natural environment is a foundation for a stable and healthy human society.

As an artist who focuses her attention on capturing the beauty of the natural world, Irina Pushkavera wanted to do her part to save it. Her latest collection of paintings showcase SW Florida's diverse wildlife, with a portion of every print sold going to support the efforts of the Florida Wildlife Federation.

"This project is important to me because I see how fast the state of Florida is being developed, and how negatively this development impacts Florida's nature and its wild species. People seem to underestimate the importance of nature in our modern society. Today, people struggle a lot with anxiety, chronic stress, depressive moods and even depression. But it was proven that watching animals in the wild brings joy, peace and harmony to one's mind," Pushkareva explained.

This project also serves as a reminder that our environment, its animals and humankind are all tied together.

"The reason I chose to paint wild animals thriving in their natural surroundings, is because I wish to bring the feelings of joy, serenity and harmony to people through my art. People often act on emotions, on whatever feels good in the moment. When we do that, we create chaos in our lives, in other people's lives, and in our surroundings as well. Only when we are calm and peaceful, our rational thinking turns on. Our emotions no longer direct how we act. Instead, we decide what is more rational and effective to do at the moment," Pushkareva said. "It is important to protect and serve the natural environment we live in, because we can't flourish as a society without it. But, nature can flourish without us. The more we connect to nature, the more we connect with our true selves."

Irina's mission as an artist is to empower others through her art and bring a feeling of serenity and joy.

To learn more about Irina Pushkareva and her work, visit ipushkareva.com.

About Irina

Irina Pushkareva began to draw and paint as soon as she could hold a pencil at the age of 1 and half. In her teenage years, Irina was trained in traditional ways of painting and drawing, but found it restricting and wanted to break free from traditional art. In 2016, while studying in Parsons, Pushkareva developed her own contemporary oil painting style, which allowed her to create "lines" of oil paint, instead of blending all the shades together like seen in traditional art forms. Since graduating in 2018 from Parsons with BFA in Fine Art, Pushkareva has been creating and showing her work in the United States.

