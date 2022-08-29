Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 27 July 2022.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 28 July to no later than 26 October 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 22 August until 26 August, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,442,853 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 397.2650 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 22 August 300,200 383.0748 114,999,054.96 23 August 293,020 392.2869 114,947,907.44 24 August 290,000 402.7180 116,788,220.00 25 August 281,180 403.9458 113,581,480.04 26 August 278,453 405.3766 112,878,330.40 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated) 5,025,547 361.2388 1,815,422,776.96 Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche (started 28 July) 6,468,400 369.2749 2,388,617,769.80 Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February) 10,167,981



288,3377 2,931,811,820.22 Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May) 12,515,487 344,1722 4,307,483,267.18 Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme 29,151,868 330.2674 9,627,912,857.20

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 29,311,160 own shares, corresponding to 0.92% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

