Efecte Plc - Managers' Transactions - Mäkinen

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Taru Mäkinen

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Efecte Plc

LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18889/4/4

Transaction date: 2022-08-26

Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000282868

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 97 Unit price: 10.15 EUR

(2): Volume: 3 Unit price: 10.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 100 Volume weighted average price: 10.15 EUR





Further inquiries:

Lari Nikkanen

Legal Counsel

Efecte Plc

lari.nikkanen@efecte.com

+358 44 491 0833

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.