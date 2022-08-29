Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market Size worth USD 2588.23 Million by 2030 | With stunning 10.62% CAGR, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is expected to grow from USD 1043.52 million in 2021 to USD 2588.23 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.62% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Download Report (235+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12868



Acute myeloid leukemia is a cancer type that affects bone marrow initially and then blood cells. If not treated properly, it can progress rapidly. Acute myeloid leukemia generally starts with cells that are not entirely developed. After being affected, these cells lose their potential to carry out their everyday activities. This type of leukemia is hard to treat; thus, one or the other therapeutics are always in clinical trials. Acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics can be started on the patient after a specific period of diagnosis time. Clinical trials of acute myeloid leukemia patients focus on the efficacy of drugs and treatment methods to eliminate the need for cancerous cells. Some of the patients diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia experience problems related to blood circulation. Chemotherapy is used in this case to reduce the overall number of affected cells in the blood.

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics is constantly evolving to cope with the rise in blood cancer cases. The count of people who have acute myeloid leukemia has increased in the recent decade. Further, people are more prone to bone marrow cancer as they grow older. Its prevalence has increased rapidly among women and men aged from 75 to 84. Cases of acute myeloid leukemia are rising even in infants; almost one-sixth of children who have leukemia are diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. The evolving demographics and living standards have led to the adoption of unhealthy habits. Thus, increasing preference for advanced therapeutics for early diagnosis and treatment for acute myeloid leukemia is one of the lucrative opportunities for market growth. Patients are more inclined to use such therapeutics to increase their chances of survival. The constant technological evolution of therapeutics has led to a shorter turnaround time and increased chances of recovery. However, the high cost of equipment used in therapeutics and potential side effects is a significant restraint in the market. Further, non-uniform reimbursement scenarios and stringent regulations for product approval are a few challenges for the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/acute-myeloid-leukemia-aml-therapeutics-market-12868



Key players operating in the global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market are Cephalon Inc., Novartis AG, Celgene Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Danaher Corporation, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Genzyme Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Ambit Biosciences Corporation among others. To enhance their market position in the global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In May 2021, two significant players, Straumann Group and Western Dental & Orthodontics collaborated to expand dental implant access. Straumann Group had agreed to deliver high-quality dental implants, abutments, and crowns.



The myelomonocytic segment held the highest share of around 38.84% and a market value of USD 405.30 million in 2021.



The disease-type segment is divided into myelomonocytic, myeloblastic, and promyelocytic. The myelomonocytic segment held the highest share of around 38.84% and a market value of USD 405.30 million in 2021. Myelomonocytic is a complex condition with heterogeneous symptoms of myelodysplastic and myeloproliferative. Patients diagnosed with myelomonocytic have dysplastic cells present in their bone marrow.



The chemotherapy segment held the highest share of around 42.67% and a market value of USD 445.26 million in 2021.



The treatment type segment is divided into radiation therapy, stem cell transplant, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy. Chemotherapy further includes anti-metabolites, hormonal therapy, cytarabine, alkylating agents, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, anthracycline drugs, and others. The chemotherapy segment held the highest share of around 42.67% and a market value of USD 445.26 million in 2021. Chemotherapy is one the most effective drug treatment that utilizes powerful chemicals, which are used to kill cancerous cells in the patient's body. Cytarabine is approved by FDA and is advised to be administered in injection form.



The VCD regimen segment held the highest share of around 37.90% and a market value of USD 395.49 million in 2021.



The regimen segment is divided into VCD regimen, DC regimen, and AVD regimen. The VCD regimen segment held the highest share of around 37.90% and a market value of USD 395.49 million in 2021. VCD regimens are used for treating myelomonocytic and myeloblastic. It is administered in the injectable form under the advice of doctors and health professionals. The favorable toxicity profile of VCD makes it suitable to be used for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.



The hospital segment held the highest share of around 46.32% and a market value of USD 483.35 million in 2021.



The end-user segment is divided into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, clinics, and others. The hospital segment held the highest share of around 46.32% and a market value of USD 483.35 million in 2021. The demand for acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics in hospitals is increasing due to the rising demand from the patient population. Hospitals generally have more resources than other end-users, attracting a patient base. Hospital professionals provide full-time treatment care to patients diagnosed with leukemia.



Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12868



Regional Segment Analysis of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market, with a market share of 39.19% in the year 2021. The region’s acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutic has intense research and development, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions of players engaged in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutic. The local population of North America is experiencing a higher prevalence of many types of leukemia. The United States accounted for the largest country-level share in 2021. Formulating favorable reimbursement strategies and demographic trends has led to awareness among the patient population in North American countries. Every year, North American countries deploy considerable funds to research and develop acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics. As a result of these advancements and a stronger focus on healthcare technology, the market for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics in the region has grown many folds in recent years.



About the report:



The global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed globally, nationally, and country. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, and distribution and marketing channels analysis.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12868



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com