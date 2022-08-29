Cheef Botanicals Launches Vegan CBD Gummies To Expand Its CBD Portfolio

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheef Botanicals , the leading CBD products manufacturing company, is ready to launch their new products in their line of Cannabinoids products. Cheef Botanicals, a mission-driven company, was founded by Cannabinoid enthusiasts with a mission to provide organic, safe, and quality Cannabinoid Products.

Cheef Botanicals is a California-based company that has teamed up with some of the best hemp farms in Colorado. The direct source of the hemp products from the farms adds to sustainability and authenticity. In addition, all hemp products are non-GMO, cruelty-free, and dairy free.

The new launch of CBD gummies aims to bring freshness to the Cannabinoid market. These are the best CBD gummies in the market as they are sourced from organic farms. They have been formulated under the special supervision of the team of Cheef Botanicals. The experience of over 25 years in the industry has added to the growth and upscale of the company in California.

People have been misled about the usage and benefits of Cannabinoids. The company has been on a mission to spread awareness about the holistic approach to naturally occurring products. Cannabinoids are a notorious supplement because people are unaware of their nutritional value.

The team at Cheef Botanicals have expressed their happiness at the launch of CBD Gummies . He emphasized the usage of Cannabinoids for health and said: ''We at Cheef Botanicals aim to provide knowledge to the people around us about CBD products. There are several myths surrounding the usage of hemp products. People are conscious of its consumption. Our newly launched CBD gummies are the perfect choice for beginners. Those in the dilemma of consuming CBD should try our CBD gummies as they are the best on the market. They are launched in several flavors and come at an affordable price.'' He added, ''they will surely find a permanent place on your shelves in the coming time. ''

Here’s A Look At The Newly Launched Hemp CBD Gummies:

Full Spectrum CBD Gummies:

The CBD gummy cubes are the newly launched product. It’s a vegan product made up of a hundred percent natural and organic sourced hemp. It is free of artificial colors and is infused with full spectrum CBD oil. The product has 0.3% THC, which will not get you high.

The CBD gummy cubes are an amalgamation of fruity gummies and Cannabinoids. The added benefits of Cannabinoids to gummies make it a unique product. It is delicious and nutritious. Mango, Kiwi, Blueberry, Watermelon, and Strawberry are offered. The sweetness in the gummies is added by using organic brown rice syrup and organic cane sugar. Pectin is used instead of animal gelatine in the preparation.

Based on the anecdotal reviews, CBD gummies are safe to consume as they can help to improve your overall natural well-being.

The packaging is wonderful. The packs are available in the size range of 300mg, 750 mg, and 1550 mg. Each gummy has an amount of Cannabinoid present in it. Approximately 0.6 mg of Cannabinoid is present in 1 gummy cube. It is super strong and highly potent. The product is thoroughly checked at a third-party lab to ensure quality and quantity.

The product is shipped to 50 states all across the US. The price varies as per the size. A 1500mg bottle costs $84.95 and has 30 gummies in it. Each cube has 50 mg CBD in it. You save 25% if you subscribe to the company. Free shipping is provided on the purchase of each bottle.

About Cheef Botanicals

Cheef Botanicals is a California-based company. The company manufactures CBD products. The products are vegan, organic, and preservatives-free.

Health enthusiasts founded the company with a mission to provide knowledge about the safe consumption of CBD products. With an overall experience of more than 25 years in the industry, the team of experts has designed several hemp products. The chief ingredient, hemp, is sourced directly from the farms of Colorado and used in making the products. No animal gelatine or by-products are used in the making of any product.

Due to the quality of its products, it has been highly rated by the customers on various reputed platforms like Google, Facebook, and BBB.

Every product is formulated with the recommended usage of Cannabinoids. The side effects are almost nil if consumed as per the directions. The thorough lab testing of every single product ensures the quality and efficiency of CBD products .

One can consume CBD to maintain their well-being. However, it is recommended to consult your doctor before its usage if an individual suffers from chronic diseases like Heart Disease, Brain Disease, etc.

Contact Details

Riya Tyagi

riya@radrevenue.net