Harvester Market to Hit $55 Bn by 2030, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

The harvester market is anticipated to cross USD 55 billion by 2030, according to the latest research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Introduction of advanced technologies in the agriculture sector has provided several benefits for farmers.

The concept of digital agriculture will gain significant momentum in large agro-based countries, such as India and China, to cater to rapidly increasing food consumption. Supportive government initiatives have also pushed the sales of high-tech farming equipment. For instance, in India, the government offers up to 40% subsidy to eligible farmers for the purchase of combine harvester. Further, developed regions across the Europe and North America are among the prominent markets for advanced harvesters, with high labor cost and shortage of farm workers observed in most areas.

Farm owners are realizing the potential of IoT technology and finding ways to minimize operational costs, while achieving favorable results with the help of modern equipment. IoT service providers are developing platforms that can process, communicate, and sense precisely measured environmental data to help farmers improve their performance. Many companies have already started developing digital solutions for harvesters.

Growing fast-food consumption expands potato harvester demand

Based on type, the report estimates that the global potato harvester industry share will record more than 10.5% CAGR during 2022-2030. There is a shifting focus towards modern farming methods to boost potato product, with a significant demand for the crop in the food processing sector. Developing regions have witnessed a considerable increase in consumption of fast food. Potato harvesters deliver increased productivity and high threshing quality under harsh conditions.





Mounted silage harvesters find robust use around small farmlands

Mounted silage harvester segment will witness more than 5% growth through 2030. These types of harvesters offer key advantages, such as low cost and suitable for small agricultural lands. Small and medium sized can be used for mounting the silage harvesters, allowing more farmers to adopt the equipment.

Asia Pacific to foster consistent industry expansion

The Asia Pacific harvester market value surpassed USD 9.5 billion in 2021. Farming methods throughout the region are experiencing large-scale digitization, especially in countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It has offered numerous opportunities for manufacturers to expand their presence in untapped markets. The Make in China initiative, for example, is encouraging the domestic production of imported products, supporting the country’s cultivation activities.

A few of the prominent companies in global harvester market include AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Company, Dep Agro Machineries Private Limited, Divima SRL, Energreen S.R.L., Frans Vervaet B.V., GREENTEC SE, Holmer Maschinenbau GmbhImac S.r.l., KHL Group, New Holland Agriculture, SAME Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A, Sicma Srl, Vassalli Fabril, Yanmar Co., Ltd., and Zoomlion Group, among others.

These firms are introducing technological innovations in harvesters, which will help them fortify their market presence. For instance, in February 2022, CNH Industrial announced the formation of its strategic investment arm, CNH Industrial Ventures. This investment branch will focus on areas such as alternative propulsion, autonomy, robotics, and other key disruptive technologies, to reinforce its reputation as a leader in innovation in the agriculture & construction industries.

