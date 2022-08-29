Proactive news headlines including Skyfii Ltd, Galileo Mining, Elixir Energy and Synertec Corporation

Sydney, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Skyfii Ltd (ASX:SKF, OTC:SFIIF) executed a strategy to invest for growth and scale over the past 18 months via a combination of strategic acquisitions and allocation of capital to build its sales and service delivery capability globally. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) is trading higher after intersecting massive sulphides during diamond drilling at the Callisto palladium discovery, part of its flagship Norseman project in WA. Click here

Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) has acquired a 100% interest in petroleum exploration permit ATP 2044 in Queensland, a move set to see the company take advantage of the current shortage in the global LNG market and particularly on the east coast of Australia. Click here

Synertec Corporation Ltd (ASX:SOP) has seen revenue and income growth of 44% in the last 12 months, according to its newly released key achievements and preliminary results for the 2022 financial year. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has fielded further high-grade shallow gold from drilling at its flagship wholly-owned Millrose Project on the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia, including the discovery of a new mineralisation zone that enhances the project's economic potential. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has completed its acquisition of Sierra Sage Herbs LLC (SSH), highlighting the company's maiden entry into the US CBD market. Click here

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) has expanded its research and development laboratories in Perth, paving the way for pouch cell battery production. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has come to a mutual agreement with electric car giant Telsa Inc. to extend the termination date for its binding offtake term sheet to October 26, 2022. Click here

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN, JSE:ORN) has secured mining rights over the key Flats Mines Area at the core of Okiep Copper Project (OCP) in Northern Cape, South Africa. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has kicked off a feasibility study update for its Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania to setting the stage to become a multi-national integrated supplier of battery anode and other products to lithium-ion battery and other technologies in the US and Europe. Click here

CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX) is out to raise $1 million under a new share purchase plan (SPP). Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has strengthened its board with the geological expertise and strong Newfoundland background of new non-executive director Kerry Sparkes, with the appointment to take effect on September 1, 2022. Click here

