AFARAK GROUP PLC: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT

Helsinki, FINLAND

08:45 London, 10:45 Helsinki, 29 August 2022 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Afarak Group Plc has on 29 August 2022 made a flagging notification to FIN-FSA pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act. According to the flagging notification Afarak’s portion of the Company’s shares has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent.

According to the notification, Afarak holds 7,041,514 treasury shares in Afarak, which corresponds to approximately 2.64 % of the total shares in Afarak as a result of the transaction that was executed on 26 August 2022 whereby Afarak transferred its treasury shares.

Total positions of person subject to the notification:

 % shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments% of totalTotal number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached2.6402.64









267 041 814
Position of previous notification (if applicable)7.5507.55 

Information on amounts regarding shareholding and voting rights following when the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

 

Number of shares
and voting rights		% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI00098000987 041 51402.640
SUBTOTAL A7 041 5142.64

Helsinki, August 29, 2022

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

