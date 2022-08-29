English Finnish

08:45 London, 10:45 Helsinki, 29 August 2022 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP PLC: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak Group Plc has on 29 August 2022 made a flagging notification to FIN-FSA pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act. According to the flagging notification Afarak’s portion of the Company’s shares has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent.

According to the notification, Afarak holds 7,041,514 treasury shares in Afarak, which corresponds to approximately 2.64 % of the total shares in Afarak as a result of the transaction that was executed on 26 August 2022 whereby Afarak transferred its treasury shares.

Total positions of person subject to the notification:

% shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.64 0 2.64



















267 041 814 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7.55 0 7.55

Information on amounts regarding shareholding and voting rights following when the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares







Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009800098 7 041 514 0 2.64 0 SUBTOTAL A 7 041 514 2.64

Helsinki, August 29, 2022

AFARAK GROUP PLC



Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com



Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com .

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Main media