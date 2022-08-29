08:45 London, 10:45 Helsinki, 29 August 2022 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
AFARAK GROUP PLC: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT
Stock Exchange Release
Afarak Group Plc has on 29 August 2022 made a flagging notification to FIN-FSA pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act. According to the flagging notification Afarak’s portion of the Company’s shares has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent.
According to the notification, Afarak holds 7,041,514 treasury shares in Afarak, which corresponds to approximately 2.64 % of the total shares in Afarak as a result of the transaction that was executed on 26 August 2022 whereby Afarak transferred its treasury shares.
Total positions of person subject to the notification:
|% shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|% of total
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|2.64
|0
|2.64
267 041 814
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|7.55
|0
|7.55
Information on amounts regarding shareholding and voting rights following when the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009800098
|7 041 514
|0
|2.64
|0
|SUBTOTAL A
|7 041 514
|2.64
Helsinki, August 29, 2022
AFARAK GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group Plc
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
