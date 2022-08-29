Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market Report 2022: Increasing Instances of Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases to Propel Growth

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Industry (Medical Devices v/s Pharmaceuticals), By Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases, Orthopedic, Dermatology, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market was valued to be USD2743.64 million in the year 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.28% in the forecast period, 2023-2027 to reach a market value of USD5451.19 million by 2027. The market is anticipated to grow on the account of growing demand for clinical trials that are cost-effective, time-efficient, and avoids animal cruelty. In-silico clinical trials satisfy these demands.
Moreover, increasing instances of communicable and non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, SARS-CoV-2, among others are further driving the growth of the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market in the upcoming five years.
Also, growing pharma industry and increased development of the innovative pharmaceutical products as treatment for the growing instances of the diseases is also supporting the growth of the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market in the next five years. Technological advancements to enhance the rate of successful clinical trials by using computational tools, software and platforms that would support the drug discoveries and latest medical equipment and tools launch is expected to further substantiate the growth of the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market in the future five years.
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Industry
- Medical Devices
- Pharmaceuticals
In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Therapeutic Area
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Cardiology
- Infectious Diseases
- Orthopedic
- Dermatology
- Others
In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market.
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, the publisher offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2017-2027F
7. North America In Silico Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2017-2027F
8. Europe In Silico Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2017-2027F
9. Asia-Pacific In Silico Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2017-2027F
10. South America In Silico Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2017-2027F
11. Middle East and Africa In Silico Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2017-2027F
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Dassault Systemes SE
- Certara Inc.
- Insilico Medicine
- GNS Healthcare Inc.
- The AnyLogic Company
- Novadiscovery SAS
- InSilicoTrials Technologies SpA
- Immunetrics Inc
- CATO SMS
- Evotec SE
