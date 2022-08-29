English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 22 August to Friday 26 August:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 120,443 2,323,022,200 22 August 2022 700 19,080.1600 13,356,112 23 August 2022 700 18,501.8900 12,951,323 24 August 2022 700 18,617.5000 13,032,250 25 August 2022 650 18,789.2900 12,213,039 26 August 2022 690 18,250.3500 12,592,742 Total 22-26 August 2022 3,440 64,145,465 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 26 August 2022* 3,645 18,646.9375 67,968,087 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 68,825 1,280,598,854 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 127,528 2,455,135,752 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 568,177 11,488,631,747 22 August 2022 2,464 19,282.3700 47,511,760 23 August 2022 2,464 18,735.2200 46,163,582 24 August 2022 2,464 18,892.4000 46,550,874 25 August 2022 2,289 19,055.8000 43,618,726 26 August 2022 2,429 18,458.9500 44,836,790 Total 22-26 August 2022 12,110 228,681,731 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 26 August 2022* 11,061 18,883.7102 208,872,719 Bought from the Foundation 26 August 2022* 5,172 18,883.7102 97,666,549 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 275,828 5,198,485,061 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 596,520 12,023,852,747

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 95,696 A shares and 469,333 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.02% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 29 August 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

