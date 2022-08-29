Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                                         
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 22 August to Friday 26 August:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)120,443 2,323,022,200
22 August 202270019,080.160013,356,112
23 August 202270018,501.890012,951,323
24 August 202270018,617.500013,032,250
25 August 202265018,789.290012,213,039
26 August 202269018,250.350012,592,742
Total 22-26 August 20223,440 64,145,465
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 26 August 2022*3,64518,646.937567,968,087
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)68,825 1,280,598,854
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)127,528 2,455,135,752
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)568,177 11,488,631,747
22 August 20222,46419,282.370047,511,760
23 August 20222,46418,735.220046,163,582
24 August 20222,46418,892.400046,550,874
25 August 20222,28919,055.800043,618,726
26 August 20222,42918,458.950044,836,790
Total 22-26 August 202212,110 228,681,731
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 26 August 2022*11,06118,883.7102208,872,719
Bought from the Foundation 26 August 2022*5,17218,883.710297,666,549
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)275,828 5,198,485,061
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)596,520 12,023,852,747

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 95,696 A shares and 469,333 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.02% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 29 August 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

