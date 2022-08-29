Capsule Hotel Global Industry Report 2022: Increasing Consumer Preference for Hygiene, Comfort, Cost-Effective and Budget-Friendly Accommodation Propelling Growth

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capsule Hotel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global capsule hotel market reached a value of US$ 78.41 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 274.18 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Capsule Hotel Market Trends:

Significant growth in the travel and tourism industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. There is an increasing consumer preference for hygiene, comfort, cost-effective and budget-friendly accommodation while traveling, which is driving the market toward growth.

Additionally, the widespread product adoption among millennials and solo travelers for adventure, travel expeditions and exploring the culture of destinations is favoring the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of smartphone applications to access personal capsules and smart pods, are providing a thrust to the market growth.

These technologies also offer soundless alarm systems that gradually raise sleeping guests into seated positions while brightening the ambient lights. In line with this, the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in capsule hotels to monitor health and predict the food preferences of the guests is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the implementation of various government initiatives for promoting travel and tourism, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global capsule hotel market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on traveler type, booking mode, age group and application.



Breakup by Traveler Type:

Solo

Group

Breakup by Booking Mode:

Online Booking

Offline Booking

Breakup by Age Group:

Generation X

Generation Y

Generation Z

Breakup by Application:

Office Workers

Tourists

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Capsule Hotel Market



6 Market Breakup by Traveler Type



7 Market Breakup by Booking Mode



8 Market Breakup by Age Group



9 Market Breakup by Application



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

CubeHotelsGroup

De Bedstee Hotel

Hippo Pod

inBox Capsule Hotel

Mayu Tokyo Woman

Nadeshiko Hotel

Pangea Pod Hotel

Riccarton Capsule Hotel

St Christopher's Inns

The Bed KLCC

The Capsule Hotel

Urban Pod Pvt Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hzkd9

Attachment