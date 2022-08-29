Global Ultra-low-power Microcontroller Market Report 2022: Growth in Consumer Electronics and Automotive End-Use Applications are Expected to Boost Sector

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultra-low-power Microcontroller Market by Peripheral Device (Analog Devices and Digital Devices), Packaging Type (8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit), End-Use Application, & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ultra-low-power microcontroller market is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2027. Consumer electronics applications, including laptops and desktops, audio amplifier components, smartphones, home appliances, remote controls, building automation devices, and other home electronics, accounted for the largest share of 41% of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market in 2021. The use of ultra-low-power microcontrollers in consumer electronics is also supplemented by the increasing use of these devices for connected networks and IoT applications.



By packaging type, the market for 32-bit segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

32-bit ultra-low-power microcontrollers use 32-bit instruction code and offer a higher level of precision in an embedded system and other IoT network. With the migration of manufacturers from 8-bit and 16-bit production to 32-bit MCU production, the global supply trend of MCUs has shown a great shift toward 32-bit MCUs.



The automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the ultra-low-power microcontrollers market during the forecast period.

Microcontrollers are key enablers of energy efficiency in automotive technology. A number of intelligent features such as park assist systems, collision avoidance, and adaptive cruise control have been introduced in the industry, which is fueling the demand for ultra-low-power microcontroller.





Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market during the forecast period.

The growth of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market in APAC for automotive applications can be attributed to the flourishing automotive manufacturing sector in the region, as well as the presence of well-known automobile manufacturing companies such as Toyota Motor (Japan), Honda Motor (Japan), Nissan Motor (Japan), SAIC Motor (China), and Hyundai Motor (South Korea) in the region.

Premium Insights

Growth in Consumer Electronics and Automotive End-Use Applications are Expected to Boost Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market

32-Bit Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2021

Automotive Application Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Consumer Electronics and Japan Accounted for Largest Share of Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market in APAC in 2021

US Accounted for Largest Share of Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Need for Energy Efficiency in Consumer Electronics

Increasing Demand for Smart Home and Building Management Applications

Growth in Vehicle Electronics

Growing Number of Connected Devices in IoT Network

Restraints

Manufacturing Complexities and Unsuitability for Power-Critical Applications

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Power Electronics in EV Industry

Government Policies and Investments for IoT and Semiconductors

Green Industrialization in Developing Economies

Challenges

Lower Penetration of Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers Than High- and Low-Power Microcontrollers

Curb in Semiconductor Manufacturing due to COVID-19

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



5 Market Overview



6 Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, by Peripheral Device



7 Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, by Packaging Type



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Ambiq Micro, Inc.

Analog Devices

Cyclos-Semiconductor Inc.

Diedevices

Elan Microelectronics

Gigadevice

Infineon Technologies Ag

Intel Corporation

Marvell

Microchip Technology Inc.

Nuvoton Technology Corporation

Nxp Semiconductors

on Semiconductor

Panasonic Corporation

Profichip

Quicklogic

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Silicon Laboratories

Stmicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Xmos

Zilog (A Littlefuse Company)

