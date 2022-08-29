Respiratory Inhalers Global Market Report 2022: Rising Incidence of Cystic Fibrosis Offers Potential Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Inhalers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Respiratory Inhalers Market to Reach $48.7 Billion by 2026

Respiratory care market occupies a significant presence in the medical field, as respiratory dysfunction is among the most widespread healthcare problem globally. Growth drivers include increasing incidence of certain respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma, significant increase in the number of elderly patients (most of who suffer from at least one type of respiratory ailment), growing knowledge of certain respiratory problems such as obstructive sleep apnea, and the general growth in demand for improved patient care. Respiratory Inhalers have often proven to be life-savers for millions of patients.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Respiratory Inhalers estimated at US$39.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Manual Inhalers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$45.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital Inhalers segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 6.9% share of the global Respiratory Inhalers market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2026

The Respiratory Inhalers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 36.11% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period.



Digital Inhalers Segment to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2026

Interactive digital inhalers featuring sophisticated sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology are being rolled out to assist users to manage the illness by way of guided instructions and recording data pertaining to usage. The combination of conventional digital inhalers and AI-enabled machine learning algorithms ensures patients receive timed instructions and audio-visual cues to use the inhaler appropriately and to take the prescribed medication regularly in order to avoid asthma attacks. AI-enabled drug delivery mechanism holds immense potential in treatment of COPD and other pulmonary ailments in addition to asthma.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Growing Homecare Market Drives Demand for Respiratory Diagnostic and Therapy Devices

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Incidence of Asthma Drives Growth Prospects

Role of Respiratory Inhalers in Asthma

Rising Prevalence of Asthma in Children Supports Growth

Mounting Incidence of COPD Drives Use of Inhalers

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome: An Emerging Space for Inhalers

Rising Incidence of Cystic Fibrosis Offers Market Potential

Combination Therapies Gain Interest as Effective Treatment for Considered Influence Respiratory Inhaler Demand

Nebulizer Innovations Drive Opportunities

Manufacturers Venture into Nebulizers Designed to Fight COVID-19

New Hot Melt Extrusion Method to Enhance Inhaler Technology

Advances in Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Drive Adoption

Smart Inhalers Gain Traction

Artificial Intelligence to Add Sophistication to Inhaler Technology

3D Printing Seeks Role in Inhaler Manufacturing

Rise in Air Pollution Levels and Consequent Increase in Respiratory Diseases Trigger the Demand for Inhalers

Inhalers and Pollution: The Irony

Ballooning Geriatric Population to Spur Demand

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand

